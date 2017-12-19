Kim Kardashian To Make A Career In The Courtroom? Her Attorney Suggests As Much

Kim Kardashian has seemingly become famous for being famous and has steadily raked in millions due to her ability to appeal to her millions of fans and followers, while tapping in to various entrepreneurial endeavors that maintain enthusiasm in the masses.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, now a mother of two, with one on the way, has recently been advised that she belongs in the courtroom like her father. The superstar’s attorney, Mike Kump, was sure to share his thoughts and reasons for suggesting that Kim start a new career as a legal professional while on Kardashian’s Snapchat.

As People notes, Kump spoke favorably of Kim’s “instincts.”

“Okay guys, I’m here with my attorney, Mike Kump, who does all of my lawsuits, everything — and listen to what he was just telling me,” Kim said.

“Kim, I’ve been doing this for 35 years and I said you missed your calling,” Kump stated. “You really should be a lawyer. That’s what you need to be.”

The attorney went on to compliment Kardashian on her “perfect instincts” and “great judgement.”

“[Y]ou know how to present your position in the most articulate manner and convince people of your point of view…Will you please join my law firm?” Kump quipped, to which Kardashian admitted that she would join the firm only as an intern on a “really exciting case.”

Kardashian, despite often being considered by many as having little substance and only being a success due to her own family’s notoriety that led to the hit reality show which focuses on the entire clan, has always insisted that she has more to offer than many would think.

.@KimKardashian issues an open casting call—with no age limit—for her next KKW beauty campaign: https://t.co/l8OS14JRNB pic.twitter.com/dBTsDsvrKV — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) December 19, 2017

Kim admits that she doesn’t mind being underestimated, and also draws attention to the fact that 10 years later, she is still in the spotlight for a reason, so therefore she must have some talent to have such staying power. The KUWTK star spoke candidly about how others perceive her, and why she doesn’t let the negative get to her, during her recent chat with Interview Magazine.

“I used to say, ‘I love being underestimated…But now when I hear, ‘They’re so not talented,’ — ten years into it — I’m kind of like, ‘Okay, give a girl a little respect.’ If I’m so not talented, if I do nothing, then how is my career my reality? And I poke fun at it, like when I was on the cover of Forbes I posted the hashtag #NotBadForAGirlWithNoTalent. I don’t mind being underestimated because it does fuel me. But after a while, I do feel like, ‘C’mon, you can recognize a little bit.'”

Whether Kim K does eventually make her mark on the legal world as an intern, or not, it’s clear that Kardashian always has a little bit of method in her madness and it doesn’t seem she and the Kardashian-Jenner crew are going anywhere anytime soon.