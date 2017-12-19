‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Dec 21: Chelsea & Nick Get In Holiday Spirit And JT Asks Abby On A Date?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, December 21, reveal that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) get festive and in the holiday spirit. Abby (Melissa Ordway) isn’t having a good day and takes it out on J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). Abby believes that J.T. wants to take her on a date and she flips out on him.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Chelsea gets festive in a sexy Santa outfit. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick tells her that she’s been naughty all year. Chelsea replies that he’s been a good boy and he should come and get his reward. He leans in to kiss her and holds up mistle-toe over their heads.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby has been on edge for a few weeks. First, she learned that her live-in boyfriend was a sex trafficking ringleader. Then, she has sex with Sharon’s (Sharon Case) boyfriend, Scott (Daniel Hall). If that wasn’t bad enough, her niece Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) witnesses her kissing Scott. It’s easy to see how she could be on edge and ready to snap.

Last week, she informed Scott that she would not be the other woman. He was taken aback and clarified that he had no intentions of having a relationship with her. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that she was hurt by his comments and wondered why he kissed her if she meant nothing to him.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, December 18-22. J.T. turns on the charm. https://t.co/RndcAKOSjW #YR pic.twitter.com/4eiHrdg7zW — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 17, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that J.T. sits at the club bar next to Abby. He hasn’t seen her in a long time, and he wants to catch up with a friendly face. Hellstrom tries to flirt and charm her a little, but she stops him. She asks him if he is asking her out on a date. Abby doesn’t let him answer before screaming that she won’t be a “side chick” for any man. It sounds like she’s still upset with Scott Grainger.

The word on social media is J.T. and Abby will develop a close friendship. Naturally, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will not like them spending time together and will try to sway her ex-husband from Abby’s clutches.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.