‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer Released, Watch Sandra Bullock Lead An All-Star Female Cast

The trailer for the highly anticipated Ocean’s 11 spin-off trailer is finally here. Sandra Bullock leads an all-female cast in Ocean’s 8 and it will follow the same themes of its three predecessors. Bullock portrays Debbie Ocean, the estranged sister of Danny Ocean (George Clooney) who is also a master of the heist.

Ocean’s 8 is directed by Gary Ross of The Hunger Games and Seabiscuit fame, and not original Ocean’s director Steven Soderbergh. Soderbergh did produce the film alongside Clooney so expect Ocean’s 8 will follow the same look and feel of the famous trilogy. Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter join Bullock to round out an extremely talented cast.

Bullock is the leader and mastermind of the heist, Blanchett portrays the enigmatic best friend to the likes of Brad Pitt’s Rusty and Kailing plays a master jewelry duplicator. Rihanna is recruited for her hacking abilities as well as Carter for her work in fashion design. Awkwafina plays the skilled sleight-of-hand thief and Hathaway portrays a celebrity set to aid the bunch in their ambitious plan. Paulson’s skill set isn’t explained in the trailer, but she appears to steal goods and sell them as her garage is full of expensive tech.

The trailer begins the same way Ocean’s 11 opens, Debbie is sitting before a parole board just as Danny did 16 years ago. She is granted her release and begins to assemble a team whose mission is to steal a $150 million necklace worn by Hathaway at the Met Gala in New York City. The heist targets Debbie’s ex, Claude Becker (Richard Armitage), but his connection to the necklace is unknown at this point.

For now, it doesn’t appear as if Clooney will be reprising his role as Danny, but a major cast member from the original trilogy is listed on the cast. Matt Damon, known for his role as Linus, will appear in the film but under what circumstances remains a mystery. According to Variety, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Anna Wintour, Olivia Munn, Katie Holmes, Zayn Malik, Zac Posen, Adriana Lima and Serena Williams will all have cameos. Since the heist takes place during the star-studded Met Gala, these appearances will likely happen on the red carpet.

Ocean’s 8 hits theaters on June 8, 2018.