‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Shares Huge News About Her Son Isaac

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry may have a lot of drama in her life, but she doesn’t let that stop her from accomplishing her career goals and spending time with her three sons, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. The mother-of-three has a lot on her plate the moment, but she took some time out of her busy schedule to reveal some very big news concerning her oldest son, Isaac Rivera.

According to a December 19 report by Us Weekly, Kailyn Lowry recently revealed that she is about to publish a brand new children’s book. The Teen Mom 2 star has published multiple books in the past, including her memoirs Pride Over Pity and Hustle and Heart and a children’s book, Love is Bubblegum. Her newest book will be all about her French bulldog’s antics and will have a very special contributor, Kailyn’s son, Isaac.

“In addition to my book deal, I’m excited to announce Isaac is going to be the illustrator of our new children’s book. Isaac loves to be artsy and creative so when I suggested the children’s book idea about our dog he was pumped to do the pictures for it.”

Kailyn Lowry revealed to fans on Tuesday that her son, Isaac, will illustrate the brand new children’s book. The Teen Mom star says that her son loves to do arts and crafts, and he is so creative that she wanted him to do the drawings for her latest literary endeavor. Kail says that Isaac was totally on board for the project, which will likely be a very special one to Lowry, as she’ll be working on it with her first-born child.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Kailyn Lowry gave birth to Isaac while she was still in high school. The reality TV mom worked hard to graduate and later went on to college to earn a degree in communications. Kailyn has been working toward her career goals for years, appearing on television shows, trying her hand at television hosting, writing books, and hosting her own podcast with Lindsie Chrisley titled Coffee Convos, where the two friends discuss the struggles of everyday life.

In addition to her latest book, Kailyn Lowry reveals that she is very open to having her sons work with her on future projects as well. The Teen Mom 2 star says she encourages her boys with their interests, but “just like filming,” she does not force them to do anything, and leaves them to decide for themselves if they want to appear on camera.

Kailyn Lowry fans can watch Teen Mom 2 on MTV.