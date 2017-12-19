Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani And Her Boys Look Like One Big, Happy Family Prepping For Christmas In New Video

It has been a long, busy holiday season for Gwen Stefani and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. She got into the Christmas spirit months ago when she started writing songs for her holiday album while spending time on Blake Shelton’s ranch.

Then, in October she released You Make It Feel Like Christmas, and for her, the holiday was in full swing. Since the album’s release, she has been out promoting it with various appearances and performances, only pausing briefly for Thanksgiving in Oklahoma.

Recently, to celebrate all her hard work, Stefani gathered with Shelton and numerous family members to watch her NBC holiday special, and the singer shared the moment with fans on Snapchat.

The special aired last week, and the family gathered around the television while eating pizza. They started off by watching Shelton on The Voice and then the holiday special that featured the couple singing their Christmas duet.

How Will Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Celebrate Christmas?

According to Hollywood Life, the “Hollaback Girl” will spend Christmas with Shelton and her boys – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3 – in Los Angeles this year, so they can also see their father, Gavin Rossdale.

Stefani is planning on an Italian feast for Christmas dinner, including her grandma’s lasagna recipe and homemade gnocchi and manicotti. This is a traditional holiday feast in the Stefani family, and a lot safer than trying to smoke a turkey.

Per Rare Country, Stefani revealed that during their first Christmas together, Shelton almost burned the house down when he attempted to smoke a turkey. She said that when he went out to check on it, the entire thing was on fire. Luckily, they were able to save it and put it in the oven, and the turkey turned out to be delicious.

Blake May Have Given Gwen One Of The Best Christmas Presents Of All Time

She added that he made up for the cooking disaster by giving her a shocking present: a beautiful, sparkly saddle with colors and fringe. She uses her present all the time, but not without experiencing some scary moments.

“I fell off my horse. I don’t know if you can see the scar, but this whole hand was torn up,” said Stefani. “I can’t believe I didn’t get smashed underneath her.”

Even though she enjoys the gifts, the music, and the decorations, Stefani still knows the true meaning of Christmas. She says when she looks back, it’s all about making memories. It’s also about reflecting on the past year and thinking about what you have done and what your dreams are for the future. She concludes that it brings a lot of pressure, pain, and joy.

Blake Shelton is wrapping up the latest season of The Voice tonight on NBC, while Gwen Stefani is currently promoting her Christmas album.