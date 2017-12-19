‘One Piece’ Chapter 889 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Confirms Wano Arc 2018 & Strawhats Greatest Enemy

It’s been more than 10 days since the latest chapter of One Piece has been released. Fans are excited to know what will happen to the Strawhat Pirates, who are currently having an intense battle against the Big Mom Pirates. Unfortunately, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a break, and recent reports revealed that One Piece Chapter 889 will be released on December 25.

However, Oda has brought some good news for the fans. At the recent Jump Festa, the 42-year-old Japanese manga artist revealed One Piece will finally enter Wano Arc in 2018, per Twitter user sandman. This means that it will only be a matter of time before the Whole Cake Island Arc comes to an end.

As of now, the Strawhat Pirates are already finding their way out of Big Mom’s territory. They have no more reason to stay on the Whole Cake Island since they already accomplished their goal. They successfully brought Sanji back and got a copy of the Rio Poneglyph. Multiple signs are supporting Oda’s statements that Wano Arc will be coming soon.

As shown in the previous chapter, Luffy is close to figuring out how to defeat one of Big Mom’s sweet commanders, Charlotte Katakuri. Most fans must be expecting that Luffy will finally learn Awakening or Gear 5th to win the battle. However, the Strawhat Pirates captain is thinking of a way to improve his Observation Haki, enabling him to slightly predict the future like Katakuri. After beating the enemy, Luffy will meet his crew at a certain place as planned.

Luffy's Gear Four looks even more impressive in three dimensions. The pic doesn't quite capture the impact or scale. #talktothehand #jumpfesta #onepiece pic.twitter.com/Z0JYmv001O — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) December 16, 2017

Meanwhile, after being surrounded by the enemy, the Strawhat Pirates managed to take down lots of Big Mom’s soldiers and destroy numerous ships (thanks to Carrot’s incredible Sulong transformation). The Germa 66 will soon come to their location to help them escape and take their revenge against the Big Mom Pirates. Sanji, Pudding, and Chiffon are near to finish the cake. Stopping Big Mom’s tantrums is expected to be the turning point of the Whole Cake Island Arc.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed that he will introduce one of the legends in the One Piece world. The character will be the “greatest enemy ever” for the Strawhat Pirates. The new villain is somewhat related to the late Yonkou Edward Newgate, popularly known as Whitebeard.

After hearing Oda’s revelations, One Piece fans are likely speculating about the character he’s referring to. Based on Oda’s hint, the powerful nemesis could be referring to Warlod Edward Weevil, who is believed to be Whitebeard’s son, or Yonkou Marshall D. Teach, a former member of the Whitebeard Pirates.

According to Oda, the final battle that will happen in One Piece will make the Marineford Arc look “cute.” Aside from the marines and the pirates, the entire World Government, the Revolutionary Army, and other organizations are expected to take part in the war. Oda decided not to divulge more information, but he promised that fans will surely love the upcoming chapters.