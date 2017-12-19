Magazine Crowns Meghan Markle Woman Of The Year For 2017

It’s been quite a year for Meghan Markle. From being one of the series regulars on the hit legal drama Suits to becoming Prince Harry’s fiancée, her life in recent months has been a fairytale brought to life, and the whole world has taken notice. For one, Hello! Magazine has crowned the future Duchess of Sussex its Woman of the Year.

Admiration for the 36-year-old actress goes far beyond her current status as Prince Harry’s future wife. She has been constantly lauded for her humanitarian efforts and work as an ambassadress for multiple institutions, including the United Nations and World Vision.

Markle’s philanthropy, however, started at a young age. When she was only 11-years-old, she fought for gender equality after seeing a dishwashing soap commercial that suggested “women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans.” According to People, Markle expressed her concerns through a letter addressed to the company, which later changed the slogan from “Women all over America” to “People all over America.”

Within the royal family, Markle has also become a catalyst of sorts. As a matter of fact, she has bypassed a longstanding royal protocol by being the first fiancée to a royal to ever be invited to join the family’s Christmas celebrations. Traditionally, the event is exclusively for members of the royal family. Even Kate Middleton and Princess Diana were not extended an invitation when they were engaged to Prince William and Prince Charles, respectively.

Author Andrew Morton, who wrote the book Diana: Her True Story and is currently penning a biography on Markle, told Hello! that the American actress is a “flag bearer” for the new generation of women who can do anything. He added that she’s a great role model and that she will make a huge impact on the royal family, especially in terms of changing the way the palace usually does things.

Meanwhile, preparations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding are said to be in full force. The couple has chosen May 19 as the date of the wedding, which will be held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Although there’s no official word on Markle’s wedding dress yet, Israeli designer Inbal Dror has claimed that she was tapped to sketch a bridal gown for the bride-to-be.