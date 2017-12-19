Selena Gomez’s Mom Reportedly Taken To Hospital After Freaking Out About Her Reunion With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez’s off-again-on-again relationship with Justin Bieber is giving her mom the jitters.

According to TMZ, Selena’s mother, Mandy Teefey, is really worked up about her daughter’s decision to get back with Bieber. She believes that the up-and-down relationship has already caused enough heartache for Gomez and would reportedly like her daughter to seriously reconsider her decision of getting back with the “Sorry” star.

So much so, in fact, that the police were called to an L.A. hotel where Mandy was staying last week. Reports claimed that a “heated conversation” about the couple’s future got so bad that Mandy was eventually taken to a nearby hospital to get her vitals checked. Although the check-up turned out fine and Mandy is better now, it is quite evident what Selena’s roller-coaster of a relationship with Justin is doing to the family.

So what really triggered the hospital episode?

Apparently, Selena Gomez confided in her mother about how serious things were getting with Bieber, according to Hollywood Life. Mandy was reportedly told about their decision to enter couple’s therapy, a clear signal that Selena was attempting to forgive Bieber for his past demeanor and was ready to reconcile with him.

This seems to have not been taken well by the mom.

Selena’s family has made no secrets about their dislike for Justin Bieber, who first got together with her when both of them were still kids, and American politics was still mostly about politics — in 2001. Although the paparazzi loved Jelena and the pair seemed to be hitting it off wonderfully well for a substantial period of time, they parted ways after accusations of cheating and trust issues became a thorn in their relationship, as reported by Vogue. Since then, they have gotten around with different partners but never quite let go of each other completely. And after Selena’s breakup with Weeknd, reports about her getting back with Justin began doing the rounds. And slowly and steadily, we are back to seeing the couple together, and this time it is much more serious.

But that does no good to Selena’s family, who are acutely aware of the pain she went through during her breakup with Justin. One family member told TMZ how much people close to Selena hated Bieber in no ambiguous terms.

“Justin is a vile human and will never be accepted by us. As long as she is even speaking to him in any way, it is not only disrespectful to everyone around her, it is disrespectful to herself.”

Now, Selena has gotten back with him, and fans hope her family finds a way of reconciling with her decision — especially Mandy — because without her support, Jelena will not find it swift going.