Charlie Hunnam, Dakota Johnson, Zac Efron Reportedly Made Some Of The Worst Movies Of 2017

We’ve suffered through a lot of terrible movies in 2017, but there were a few notable standouts worthy of mention – and no, we’re not talking about The Great Wall, The Emoji Movie, or Michael Bay’s latest flop, Transformers: The Last Knight. Although Charlie Hunnam, Zac Efron, and Dakota Johnson have been a part of some pretty great projects over the years, they were unfortunately involved with some of the worst films of 2017. Here’s a look at why their movies consistently ranked among the worst of the year.

‘Fifty Shades Darker’

According to Rolling Stone, Fifty Shades Darker did not live up to expectations because of subpar dialogue and a terrible storyline. Despite having new director James Foley at the helm, Dakota Johnson’s return as Anastasia Steele was even less sexy and provocative as the first film in the franchise.

It is quite the feat to make an erotic film duller and more boring than Fifty Shades of Grey, but it may be more impressive that the film based on a bestselling novel failed to attract its own fan base. Although Johnson and her co-star, Jamie Dornan (who plays Christian Grey), are far better actors than this film suggests, lackluster dialogue mixed with a boring story made Fifty Shades Darker one epic flop of a film.

‘King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword’

While Fifty Shades Darker failed to appease fans, one of the biggest monetary flops this year was Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of The Sword. To be fair, Ritchie was setting himself up for failure given how many times the King Arthur story has been retold on the big screens. Even still, a stellar cast that featured the likes of Hunnam, Jude Law, and David Beckham should have resulted in a decent film.

Instead, we got a convoluted story that morphed into an old-fashioned action film. Between getting bashed by critics to disappointing fans with a completely different take on the legendary hero, Ritchie’s latest offering ended up being one of the worst flops of the year. We can only hope that Charlie Hunnam, who was coming off the end of the hit series Sons of Anarchy when he accepted the role, can recover from this eyesore and move on with his career.

Directing witch way to look A post shared by Guy Ritchie (@guyritchie) on Jun 10, 2015 at 10:09am PDT

‘Baywatch’

Unlike Fifty Shades Darker and King Arthur: Legend of The Sword, Digital Spy reports that Baywatch looked like a promising adaptation of the hit television series. Between Zac Efron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, how could a movie about tight bikini bodies and muscle-bound lifeguards go wrong, right?

Although the producers of the film blamed the failure on movie review websites like Rotten Tomatoes, which gave the film a lowly score of 18 percent, the movie just couldn’t find its tone and struggled with crass humor. Despite having a great cast, this nostalgic comedy floundered on the big screens and probably won’t see a sequel anytime soon. Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson have plenty of films to be proud of, but this isn’t one of them.

Fortunately for Charlie Hunnam and Zac Efron, they also starred in some of the best movies of the year in the Lost City of Z and The Greatest Showman, respectively.