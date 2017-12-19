Kenya Moore’s Husband Demanded Outrageous Fee For ‘RHOA’ Appearance Amid Firing Claims

Kenya Moore’s husband, Marc Daly, reportedly asked for an outrageous fee to make an appearance on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The reality star’s beau had denied requests to appear on the show throughout the current series, claiming he had wanted to keep his personal life private, adding that there was no interest in being part of the famous franchise.

Of course, since Kenya is a housewife on the show and part of her reasons for being on the show is to document her personal life, producers were annoyed that the reality star had not only kept the news of her marriage from them but also supported Daly’s requests not to be filmed when in Atlanta.

The demands seemed rather outrageous since the whole premise around the show revolves around the housewives sharing their lives with viewers.

When producers had tried to negotiate a deal with Kenya Moore’s alleged husband, it’s been claimed by Radar Online that Daly supposedly demanded a whopping fee of $25,000 just to make an appearance in one scene.

Producers were said to have been desperate in getting Kenya Moore and Marc to film at least one scene together because they felt as if the storyline was incomplete without having the TV personality’s husband appear on the show and explain their marriage.

The request for $25,000 was absolutely absurd to execs of the franchise, particularly since they hadn’t even seen a marriage license to even believe that the summer wedding was authentic.

Furthermore, Bravo isn’t known to pay the husbands of housewives an appearance fee — they normally make guest appearances on their own, and rightfully so, since their wives play a huge part on the show.

Well, it seems that Kenya Moore’s husband is not interested in playing by the rules and would rather receive an appearance fee in his favor — even if it’s just for one small scene.

It turns out that producers did not cooperate with the request from Kenya’s husband, which has since led to fans believing that Moore could very well be losing her position on the show, with sources saying that she’s rubbed a lot of feathers this season and a lot of people behind the scenes aren’t happy with her.