Joseph Duggar And Kendra Caldwell’s Baby Announcement Sparks Shotgun Wedding Rumors Just Like Joy-Anna

The Duggar family is about to get even bigger. Following a secret wedding in September, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell just announced that they are getting ready to have their first baby. Although the news was exciting for Counting On fans, it also sparked rumors of a possible shotgun wedding, just like Joseph’s sister, Joy-Anna Duggar.

Joseph And Kendra Announce The Pregnancy

The Hollywood Gossip reports that Joseph and Caldwell tied the knot on September 8 and announced the baby news in a special statement released by Us Weekly. The Counting On couple told fans that they are excited at the prospects of being parents and can’t wait to meet their little one.

The pair did not release an official due date, though she is believed to be around three months into her pregnancy. This time frame is suspiciously close to the wedding date and sparked rumors that Caldwell may have gotten pregnant before exchanging vows. These rumors have not been confirmed, though there are a few clues that back them up.

Inside The Couple’s Secret Wedding

One of the biggest hints of a shotgun wedding comes from Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s wedding. According to OK! Magazine, the Counting On stars exchanged vows in a secret wedding ceremony in early September. The need for secrecy is not out of the ordinary. After all, Joseph and Caldwell are constantly in front of the cameras and probably needed some privacy.

The timing of the event, however, is definitely suspect. Joseph originally proposed to Caldwell during Joy-Anna’s ceremony in May. At the time of the proposal, they set the wedding date for early October. It isn’t clear why the wedding was moved up a whole month, though an unexpected pregnancy certainly fits the bill.

Unfortunately, the Duggars aren’t going to fess up to a shotgun wedding anytime soon. The ultra-conservative family tends to keep scandals under wraps for as long as possible. Given how they place strict courting rules on their daughters, a pregnancy outside of wedlock would be a major embarrassment for the family. Of course, there is always the possibility that fans are looking too much into the pregnancy announcement and that Caldwell and Joseph just got a quick start at expanding their family.

Joy-Anna Duggar Shotgun Wedding Rumors

Joseph’s sister Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth have faced shotgun wedding rumors ever since they announced they too were expecting. It all started when they also moved up their wedding date. Joy-Anna kicked the rumor mill into overdrive when she shared her first baby bump photo on Instagram.

In the photo she revealed that she had felt the baby kick, causing Counting On fans to question just how far along she was in her pregnancy. After the controversy surrounding that photo, she only shared a baby bump photo every now and then, unlike her sisters Jill and Jessa who documented their bumps week to week on social media.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have not commented publicly on the rumors or confirmed a due date.

Jim Bob And Michelle Duggar Weigh In

According to Us Magazine, Joseph and Caldwell have known each other since they were kids but only courted for a few months before the proposal. Although the Duggars have not commented on the shotgun wedding rumors, family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar and his wife, Michelle, released a special statement following Joseph’s proposal.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar are expecting their 1st child: pic.twitter.com/i5XxvtPhpW — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 18, 2017

The proud parents were happy for their son and future daughter-in-law and said they were looking forward to seeing Joseph become a father in his own right. Luckily for the Duggars, Joseph and Caldwell wasted no time on the parenting front and are already expecting a little one of their own. They have not commented on the shotgun wedding rumors.

Whatever the truth, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s baby news would make for a great storyline if TLC grants Counting On another season.