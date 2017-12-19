Former Pentagon UFO Official Says The U.S. Has Evidence To Prove The Existence Of Aliens: ‘We Found A Lot’

A former Pentagon official claims that the United States funded a mysterious space program which unearthed a lot of evidence supporting claims that aliens do exist, according to CNN.

Luiz Elizondo, who resigned from the Department of Defense last October owing to excessive secrecy surrounding the mysterious program, said the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program (AATIP) was started largely at the behest of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who is known to be deeply interested in space. Funding for AATIP was suddenly cut off in 2012 as mysteriously as it had started, leading to a lot of infighting and growing secrecy surrounding the program, forcing Elizondo to resign from his position as the head of the program, reports the New York Times.

Elizondo expressed confidence in his belief that Earth may not be the only planet in the universe harboring life.

“My personal belief is that there is very compelling evidence that we may not be alone,” he said before suggesting that the United States had unearthed enough material to completely rule out the possibility of alien aircraft having never visited earth.

“These aircraft — we’ll call them aircraft — are displaying characteristics that are not currently within the U.S. inventory nor in any foreign inventory that we are aware of. “We found a lot [of evidence].”

An infographic citing prominent and well-documented cases of UFO sightings. reportman1985 / iStockphoto

Although the funding for the controversial program stopped in 2012, the program is still running, its backers told the Times. A large part of the funding went to a Las Vegas-based aerospace company run by billionaire entrepreneur and Reid’s longtime friend Robert Bigelow, who claimed to have been “absolutely convinced” that aliens existed during an appearance last May on CBS’s 60 Minutes.

While Elizondo claims there have been a few instances where foreign UFOs have been witnessed by either researchers or members of the U.S. military, one particular instance involving U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Fravor is unbelievably curious. Two days after the Times revealed the truth of the mysterious space program, Fravor told the Washington Post about the time he saw a UFO — “a white Tic Tac, about the same size as a Hornet [fighter jet], 40 feet long with no wings” — which made him seriously question the nature of our knowledge about alien life.

According to Fravor, he was ordered to lead his Navy strike fighter squadron, the A-41 Black Aces, off the California Coast to find out more about some unidentified flying objects which had been fast-dropping in the area for some time. When Fravor arrived, what he witnessed stunned him.

“[An object was] just hanging close to the water… as I get closer, as my nose is starting to pull back up, it accelerates, and it’s gone. Faster than I’d ever seen anything in my life.”

A separate squadron of planes assisting Fravor shot the following video, which has been released by the Pentagon, thanks to Elizondo. Fravor never told anyone about his sightings until someone put him in contact with Elizondo in 2009, two years after the AATIP became functional.