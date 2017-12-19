Rick Ross Questions Birdman’s Net Worth After Cash Money Boss Defaults On $12 Million Loan

Rapper Rick Ross has taken more shots at his rival Birdman after news broke that the Cash Money co-founder defaulted on a $12 million loan. The Maybach Music CEO questioned Birdman’s net worth and claimed that he has not made any money in about seven years.

Ross has previously alleged that Birdman has not paid Lil Wayne in their ongoing lawsuit because he has run out of money.

According to The Blast, Birdman put up his famous Miami Mansion, which is featured in several music videos, as collateral on the $12 million loan. The rapper and music mogul put the mansion up for sale last month at $20 million and eventually slashed the price to $16.9 million in an effort to sell it.

The publication reports that it obtained court documents, which revealed that Birdman took out the loan from a company called EMG Transfer Agent. The company wants to foreclose on the mansion so that it can get the $12 million they’re owed plus interest and late payment charges.

Birdman was placed fourth in Forbes list of wealthiest Hip Hop artist due to his business ventures. He is estimated to have a net worth of $110 million this year.

In a Snapchat video, Rick Ross responded to Birdman potentially losing his Miami mansion and alleged that he may have borrowed money from his rumored wife Toni Braxton and said he might consider buying the mansion to park his boat.

“You ain’t have no money in six-seven years, ni**a. You should have came and borrowed some from Rozay. Now you want to f**k that old lady life up too. You probably borrowing some money from her,” The Maybach Music CEO said in a Snapchat video.

Ross continued.

“I might go buy that house on the water. Just to keep my boat at it. I won’t even stay there, that s**t is too small.”

In the caption for the video, Rick Ross says that Young Money Entertainment president Mack Maine should tell Lil Wayne to forget about the money Birdman owes him because the 48-year-old rapper cannot pay his rent.

Birdman has not yet responded to Rick Ross’s latest jab or the story about defaulting on the loan. Earlier this year, Birdman responded to his critics over his Lil Wayne feud by taking credit for his success and denied that he owes money, according to a Billboard report.

In the profanity-laced rant, Birdman took shots at Rick Ross without mentioning his name.