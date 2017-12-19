Brad Pitt Reportedly Realizes Split From Angelina Jolie Was Good

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie made headlines when they announced their breakup in September 2016, following an alleged altercation involving their eldest son on a private jet. Angie accused the actor of being physically and emotionally abusive to their six children together – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. However, he denied these allegations and said that he felt humiliated by the actress’s accusations. The World War Z actor turned 54 on December 18, and it seems that he’s been doing well since the infamous breakup with his wife.

An industry source recently told People that Brad Pitt has been taking care of himself following his split from Angelina Jolie last year. What’s more is that the actor reportedly believes that the breakup was good in a way that it helped him boost himself. The source went on to say that both parties have amicably agreed to co-parent their children.

Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt at least a month after their separation, citing irreconcilable differences. The Salt actress is also seeking legal and physical custody of their children, but it is said that the actor is contesting this in court. However, it seems that they have been trying to be civil with each other for the sake of their kids.

“In a sense, this split was good for Brad because he sized himself up and realized there had to be changes. Brad and Angie are doing OK, working out time for him to be with the kids which he treasures.”

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The same insider also said that Brad Pitt has been dating casually, but nothing is serious at this time. He has been linked to different stars lately, including Ella Purnell, Jennifer Lawrence, and Princess Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco. What keeps fans buzzing was when he reportedly admitted that he made a big mistake when he left Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie.

Last month, a source told In Touch Weekly that Brad Pitt has realized how much he loved Jennifer Aniston to whom he was married for five years. Angie and Brad admitted that they fell in love with each other on the set of their 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. This prompted a lot of fans to think that they cheated on Aniston, although they denied these claims.

Brangelina might be gone soon, but there are still fans hoping that the former couple would reconcile for the sake of their kids. It can be recalled when a report from Hollywood Life claimed that Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, begged her to settle things with Brad Pitt to save their family. Voight reportedly told his daughter that there is nothing more important than family. They only have to have a healthy communication to keep the family intact.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie spent 12 long years together. They have been married for three years.