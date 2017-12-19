Matt Damon Says He Wants To Talk About The Men In Hollywood Who Aren’t Sexual Predators

Matt Damon has been speaking out about sexual misconduct in Hollywood recently, and while the actor has simply been sharing his opinion on what has transpired over the past few months, there has been some backlash over his thoughts on the matter. In fact, a recent interview led to both Alyssa Milano and Minnie Driver calling out Damon for his comments, with each trying to explain to him about why he needed to reevaluate his words. Now in a new interview in which he was promoting his upcoming movie Downsizing, the actor once more spoke about Hollywood’s sexual misconduct problem, but this time with a new twist on the topic.

While speaking to the Business Insider, Matt Damon once more admitted that right now there is a watershed moment happening, but at the same time, he said that there are certain things that people are not talking about. Damon said that what he thinks people need to be talking about is the men in Hollywood who are actually not sexual predators. The actor pointed out that “the preponderance of men I’ve worked with” are people who do not do these kinds of things to others. In fact, Matt Damon said that for these men the accusations of sexual harassment, misconduct, and abuse really have nothing to do with them, so their “lives aren’t going to be affected.”

Damon shared that if a form about sexual harassment needs to be signed at some point, then he is perfectly happy to sign it because he does not do these things, and neither do many of the men he has worked with in the past. The actor even said that if something had been offered to him before that needed to be signed, he would have done it sooner because that is not the kind of person he is.

While Matt Damon seems to think the conversation needs to also include men who are not sexually harassing anyone, he was also asked about his thoughts on working with someone who has been accused of sexual misconduct and if he would back out of a project because of allegations made against an individual. Damon said that he believes it is something that needs to be considered on a case-by-case basis, even as he did admit it is something that he has thought about since the many allegations against people like Harvey Weinstein have come to light. The actor said, “I wouldn’t want to work with somebody who – life’s too short for that,” while also saying he would still want to know what the story was before he chose to completely back out of a project because of allegations made against a person.

Although Matt Damon may want to start a new discussion when it comes to Hollywood’s sexual misconduct problem, with so many allegations being brought to light, it is unlikely that a shift in the conversation will happen anytime soon. Plus, with the actor continuing to face backlash over his comments, it seems that there are plenty of people who want to point out exactly what is wrong with the idea of turning the topic away from the victims to begin with.