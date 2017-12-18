‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abe’s Rage Not Just About JJ, Family Murder By Corrupt Cop Years Ago Root Cause

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) is livid over the results of the internal investigation. However, his anger is not just about JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). There is a deep-rooted fury that has been bubbling under the surface for decades. Many years ago, Abe’s brother, who was also named Theo, was killed by a corrupt police officer. It is what prompted Abe to join law enforcement. Could unresolved anger from the past, a similar situation, be why he is determined to make JJ pay, even though it was not an intentional shooting?

On today’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Abe reacted to JJ being reinstated. He was also informed that it was recommended that JJ not face any criminal charges. This caused the mayor to go into a rage. Then, at Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) bedside, he swore to get revenge. Abe added he will do whatever is necessary in order to get vengeance and that the people of Salem were not going to forget what happened.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there might be more to Abe’s rage than anyone realizes. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Thaao Penghlis, who plays Andre DiMera, commented on Abe’s story. He explained that over time, if anything characterized Abe, it was personal loss.

Many fans already know that Abe lost his wife, Lexie, to cancer, SheKnows Soaps reported. However, that isn’t the only family member he grieved over. Many years ago, Abe had a brother, whose name just happened to be Theo. He was shot and killed by a corrupt police officer. It was difficult for Abe to deal with, and he became obsessed with the idea of getting rid of all the corruption in law enforcement. This is the reason he decided to become a cop.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest this is why JJ not getting punished is so hard for Abe. Deep inside, he knows that JJ didn’t intend to hurt Theo. However, he just can’t think clearly right now when his son is lying on his deathbed. He could be going back in time to when his brother was shot. Police corruption was really huge at that time, and it seemed that there was no justice, especially for African-American victims. JJ shooting Theo is ironically similar to what happened to Abe’s brother.

However, it is speculated that there is only one way for the anger to subside and for forgiveness to take place: Theo needs to wake up from his coma. Luckily, that is going to happen next week when there is a Christmas miracle.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.