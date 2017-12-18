‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Tuesday, Dec. 19: Corporate Conflict, Eve Overhears, Will Horton’s Request

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, December 19 reveal a lot is going to happen in Salem. There will be two characters at war over a business deal. Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) overhears Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) arguing. Plus, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) confronts Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) with a request.

According to SoapCentral, Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) will find out that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) got another offer. It doesn’t sit right with her, especially since it comes from Eve Kiriakis. Expect Kate and Eve to get into a huge fight over Gabi’s company. What is interesting about this is that Gabi will be stuck in the middle.

Even though she likes to stay neutral when it comes to corporate matters, this is her business they are fighting over. Plus, she is more interested in joining Kate rather than Eve. Remember, it was Eve’s dead husband, Deimos Kiriakis (formerly Vincent Irizarry) that tried to kill Gabi. Plus, she looks up to Kate as a mentor. Kate has taken Gabi under her wing, something that Gabi really appreciates. She won’t cross Kate, no matter how tempting Eve’s offer is or what kind of promises she makes.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, December 19 reveal that Eve overhears Brady and Victor arguing. No details regarding the subject matter were released. However, a sneak peek photo published in Soap Opera Digest show the argument happens in the Kiriakis mansion, which is undergoing remodeling. Could Eve overhear a piece of information from that argument that she can use to her advantage?

Will Horton will make a request from Paul. He wants to know if they can be friends. It is an odd question, but the two probably have some awkwardness after the surprise kiss. Now, Will is stuck between two men and isn’t sure which one to choose, if he chooses anyone.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease some “Jarlena” romance. John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will give Marlena Evans (Deirdre Hall) a romantic surprise. It is nice to see that this veteran couple is getting more screen time.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.