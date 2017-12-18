Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright: Is The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Still Talking About Getting Married?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright could be getting married in the coming months despite the recent cheating scandal that surfaced on Vanderpump Rules.

Just one week after Jax Taylor was seen admitting to having an affair with one of their co-stars, the SUR Lounge bartender spoke out about their future, confirming that he doesn’t want to wait much longer to tie the knot with his girlfriend of over two years.

“Marriage is on the table, probably sooner rather than later,” he told Bravo TV’s the Daily Dish on December 18.

According to Jax Taylor, he doesn’t want to get married now because his cheating scandal isn’t quite over on Vanderpump Rules. As he explained, he wants to get through a little more of the season before he and Brittany Cartwright begin to figure out their plans to wed. Still, Taylor said that he and Cartwright want the same things, including children.

“I’m just trying to weather a little bit of a storm right now… and get through this,” he added.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship was majorly tested throughout the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules due to his relationship with Faith Stowers, who has been featured on the show for years as a guest star and friend of the cast.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright don’t appear to be engaged at the moment, but they have been talking about getting married in recent weeks. In fact, during an interview with Life & Style magazine earlier this month, Cartwright said that she already has a location and season in mind for her potentially upcoming wedding with Taylor.

During the interview, Brittany Cartwright said that she was hoping to marry Jax Taylor in the winter and noted that she wanted to get married in a castle in Kentucky. As she explained, a wedding in a castle would feel like a complete fairy tale.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.