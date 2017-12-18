Becky Lynch Gives Update On Her WWE Return

A few weeks ago, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan debuted on SmackDown Live, right after the Absolution trio of Paige, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville debuted on Raw. Although the former NXT competitors did not reach a main event level on that brand, WWE saw fit to bring them up to the blue brand.

Their first order of business was to make an impression by attacking former SmackDown Live Women’s Champion, Naomi. Former champion Becky Lynch attempted to make the save, but was outnumbered and viciously attacked. In reality, this was a way to write her off of television, as she is one of the features in the upcoming Marine 6 movie, alongside The Miz and Shawn Michaels.

Recently, Lynch posted a video to promote the upcoming Mixed Match Challenge scheduled to debut via Facebook on Tuesday, January 16 following SmackDown Live. The show will be a 12-episode series, and will feature superstars from both Raw and SmackDown Live. The winning team of the tournament will receive 100,000 for the charity of their choosing.

Teams will be announced on January 4, and some participants, along with Lynch, include Shinsuka Nakamura, Finn Balor, Rusev, Sami Zayn, Bayley, Nia Jax, Goldust, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Lana, and Bobby Roode.

Lynch, who is still shooting for the film, took some time to express her desire of who to team with. She revealed her interest to partner with Sami Zayn. Lynch stated that, although she is not happy with the choices he has made as of late, she still believes in him, and feel that they could go far together as a team.

She also added that their paths are very similar, as they both clawed and scratched through the independent circuit to land an opportunity in the WWE, as well as share the same WrestleMania debut. This announcement by Lynch also gave to a timeline of when the WWE Universe should expect her back.

Could Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch team up for the Mixed Match Challenge? WWE

Since debuting on SmackDown Live Lynch went from the inaugural Women’s Champion, to being overshadowed by names such as Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Charlotte Flair. However, Lynch was able to land the position as captain of the SmackDown LiveSurvivor Series team this year, which will hopefully be a boost in a positive direction.