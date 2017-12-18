Derick Dillard And Jill Duggar Getting A Divorce? Fans Concerned The ‘Counting On’ Stars’ Marriage Is Doomed

Are Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar headed for divorce? Some fans are convinced that the Counting On stars’ days as a married couple are coming to an end, thanks to Derick’s seeming inability to stay out of trouble.

Hollywood Gossip writer Tyler Johnson, who it bears noting is not a fan of the Duggars and their extended family, lays out a host of reasons why he’s convinced the couple’s days are numbered.

Derick Can’t Stay Out Of Trouble With His Tweets

As you’ve undoubtedly heard by now, Derick Dillard has been fired from TLC thanks to his views on LGBTQ issues — specifically, the issue of people being transgender. It’s almost a guarantee that every Duggar, or person who has married into the family, shares those views (if they’re old enough to have an opinion on the subject, anyway). But unlike the rest of the family, Derick refused to keep those views to himself, according to a November Hollywood Gossip report.

Back in August, Derick famously posted a bullying tweet that specifically targeted Jazz Jennings, a transgender teen girl who, perhaps not coincidentally, is also a star of a popular TLC show.

“What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

Please donate to kickstart this film that I’ll be starring in???? It focuses on how bathroom bills affect trans youth. https://t.co/ZOOKkLkThi — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) December 10, 2017

He did it again in November, insultingly referring to Jazz with the male pronoun “him” and accusing her of being used to promote an agenda. That was the last straw, and he was let go by the network.

Did He Confess To Cheating On Jill?

Besides tweeting about teenage girls he’s never met, Derick’s bizarre Twitter behavior also has included a series of tweets referencing biblical verses about adultery.

As Johnson explains, “In typical Duggar clan fashion, many of them subtly placed the blame on the wife who’d been cheated on.”

Further, says Johnson, it’s typical Duggar family behavior to expect the woman to just accept it if her husband gets “attention” outside of marriage.

Friendship With Josh

Finally, it’s become apparent that Derrick and his brother-in-law Josh Duggar have become fast friends. The two have at least one thing in common: they’ve both been fired from TLC, although to be fair, Josh’s antics were much worse — confessing to molesting girls, some of whom were his own sisters when he was a teen, and having an account on cheating website Ashley Madison.

Further, Josh has apparently been donating funds to Derick’s “ministry work” (Derick has a well-documented habit of asking for money for “his ministry” in lieu of having a job). What’s more, the two have been spotted hanging out together and have apparently become fast friends.

So is there trouble in paradise? As is always the case with these things, rumors are often based on flimsy and circumstantial evidence. What’s more, a divorce is extremely unlikely in the Duggar family, as the clan’s patriarchal interpretation of the Bible allows little to no room for the dissolution of a marriage, regardless of how bad the actions of the male partner have been.