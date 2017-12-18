Joseph, Kendra Duggar Expecting First Child, Couple Shares Happy News

The fans have been speculating and now the news is out that Joseph and Kendra Duggar are expecting their first child together. Joe is the first of the Duggar boys to get married in a while. Us Weekly shared the details about this adorable couple and their big news.

They are really excited to get to announce the news around the same time as Christmas. The couple shared that they have both always loved children and can’t wait to be parents. The couple just got married in September, so it didn’t take long for Kendra to get pregnant. The viewers are really looking for details, but so far Joseph and Kendra aren’t sharing her due date or anything.

Everyone knows that the Duggar family waits until marriage to have sex or even kiss each other. That shows that Kendra Caldwell Duggar can’t be very far along. She could have just made it through her first trimester if she got pregnant right away. This couple met at church and got along great.

Joe and Kendra Duggar went to Greece on their honeymoon and seemed to have a great time together. Spending that much time together alone without normal day to day stuff going on seems to be great for the Duggars and there are a lot of honeymoon babies. At this time, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is pregnant and it really does look like she got pregnant right after they got married as well even though there has been a bit of speculation that it was before the wedding. She is pretty close to having her baby and then Joe and Kendra will have one less than a year later. So far, Jinger Duggar Vuolo hasn’t announced a pregnancy since she got married.

Another thing that fans have really been wondering about is if Counting On will be back for another season. The end of this article explains that it will return to TLC in the spring of 2018, which makes the fans really happy.

The fans can’t wait to see Joseph and Kendra Duggar as parents and how it all goes for them. This will all play out on the new season of Counting On when it airs on TLC. It will start airing in the spring of 2018, but an exact date hasn’t been confirmed at this time.