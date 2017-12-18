‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 121 Spoilers: Golden Frieza Fights Aniraza, Android 18 Eliminated?

The Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power continues to get intense as the battle between the Universe 7 and Universe 3 reaches its climax. Although Son Gohan managed to defeat three enemies, Universe 3 fighter Paparoni remains confident that they can still win with the help of the finest secret technique of their team. Is Aniraza strong enough to help Universe 3 win the tournament?

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Super featured the merged warriors of Universe 3. The enemies declared an all-out war against Universe 7 and pushed them into the corner using incredible power, speed, and defense. However, Son Gohan stepped up and launched a powerful Kamehameha against Universe 3’s assassin, Koichiarator.

Still, the Universe 3 fighters survived and planned to use their trump card. Paparoni revealed that he’s going to show the finest secret technique of Universe 3. In the leaked information for Dragon Ball Super Episode 121, an intense flash of light will appear in the area. Son Goku, Son Gohan, and Vegeta will use their hands to block the intense light while Android 18 and Android 17 will serve as their shields.

When the light disappeared, a giant monster called Aniraza stood in front of Universe 7 fighters. Aniraza is the fusion of Koichiarator and Paparoni. In the preview of the upcoming episode of Dragon Ball Super, all Universe 7 fighters will be dealing with the Universe 3 super warrior.

Son Goku, who will turn into Super Saiyan God, will ask Frieza for help. Frieza has noticeably avoided major fighters since the Tournament of Power started. He’s saving his stamina in order to become one of the last men standing in the arena. However, with 10 minutes left in the tournament, Frieza must be ready to showcase his true power and transform into Golden Frieza.

As shown in the preview, Universe 7 really needs to join forces in order to defeat the enemy. According to Anime Live Reactions, a YouTuber, Aniraza will eliminate one warrior from Universe 7. So far, it remains a mystery who will be the next victim, but there is a strong chance that it will be one of the Androids.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 121 preview gives a major hint on who will be the next victim from Universe 7. By carefully observing the end of the video, only Son Goku, Son Gohan, Vegeta, Frieza, and Android 17 are in the fighting arena. Anime Live Reactions speculated that Android 18 will be eliminated next.

Android 18’s elimination isn’t surprising since there are multiple circumstances where she was almost knocked out of the arena. After engaging in multiple battles, Android 18 received a massive damage, making her a vulnerable target for the enemy. Despite potentially losing another fighter, Universe 7 still holds the advantage in terms of the numbers of warriors standing in the arena.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.