Angelina Jolie Shows Brad Pitt What He Is Missing In Latest Outing With Their Kids

The 2017 United Nations Correspondents Association Awards at Cipriani Wall Street were last week, and the award for UNCA global citizen of the year went to Angelina Jolie. The actress attended the event and looked stunning in a black, fitted strapless dress that featured a white satin train. She accessorized the elegant look with black elbow-length gloves. Per OK! Magazine, the 42-year-old stole the show.

Jolie Stuns In Figure-Hugging Blake Dress

According to People magazine, cameras caught Jolie signing autographs for fans while four of her six children accompanied her. Sons Pax, 14, Knox, 9 and daughters Zahara, 12, and Shiloh, 11, all opted to dress in black for the evening, with Knox and Shiloh adding white shirts under their suits.

Jolie’s other two children, Maddox, 16 and Vivienne, 9, stayed home for a good reason. Vivienne had a tummy ache, and Maddox sat the night out to take care of her.

Angelina Jolie Praises Her Kids

During her passionate speech at the event, the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees told the crowd what she has learned from her kids.

“When people of any race or of any religion are being persecuted and killed we cannot do less than we are capable of doing. This is what I want my own children to know and value and what I have learned from them. Children have an understanding and a truth. They can instinctively feel right from wrong,” she said.

She went on to say that morality leads them, not strategy; and she thanked them and said she is proud of who they are growing up to be and it gives her hope for the future.

Angelina Jolie at the 2017 U.N. Correspondents Association Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. pic.twitter.com/6EN4XmB4Hs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2017

Another Day, Another Red Carpet For The Jolie-Pitt Kids

The next night, the Oscar winner had another family outing when she attended a musical event remembering the Cambodian genocide, and this time Maddox and Shiloh were her dates. The show combined the Taipei Philharmonic Chamber Choir, the Metropolis Ensemble, and traditional Khmer vocalists and instruments to pay tribute to the nearly two-million Cambodian genocide victims.

Jolie has said that Cambodia has a special place in her heart and is important to her. She adopted her oldest son Maddox from the country after she first visited in 2002.

Ever since she split from Brad Pitt in September 2016, Jolie has made multiple appearances with her kids, and it is often at events that center around Cambodia and her film First They Killed My Father. As Elle Magazine reports, back in February, they joined her as she met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni before attending the movie premiere in Siem Reap.

Not all six are with her at every event, but there are often multiple Jolie-Pitt crew members joining her when she is out promoting her latest projects. At The Breadwinner premiere in September, Zahara, Vivienne, Shiloh, and Pax accompanied their mother to the showing of the film at the Toronto Film Festival.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still trying to work out a custody agreement, even though they split over 15 months ago.