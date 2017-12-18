Fredrik Eklund Hints His Dogs Are Jealous Of The Twins: Fans Caution Him To Take His Time

Fredrik Eklund is currently enjoying life as a father in Connecticut, as his twins arrived just under a month ago. He has looked forward to becoming a father, and he absolutely loves the fact that he’s finally the father of his daughter Milla. In addition, he’s also a father to a son, Freddy Jr. When the twins were born, Eklund beamed with excitement, but he announced that he was returning to work just a few weeks after they were born. While some people celebrated his work ethic, others reminded him to enjoy this time when they are newborns. And it sounds like he’s listening to what people are saying, as he’s spending time with his husband at their Connecticut home.

According to a new Instagram post, Fredrik Eklund is now revealing that his dogs are starting to learn what life is like with the twins. In this particular Instagram post, Fredrik reveals that his dogs are a bit jealous of them. That’s when one follower reminded him to take his time with the twins and the dogs, revealing that it is healthy to spend some time with the dogs as well to avoid jealousy. Surely Fredrik has full control of everything, as he is often spending time outside with the pups.

Even though having twins is a lot of work, one can imagine that Fredrik and Derek have some help around the house. Maybe Fredrik’s family is planning to fly over from Sweden to spend the holidays with him. Perhaps they want to help out around the holidays. Plus, Fredrik Eklund may not want to spend time on a plane with two newborns while traveling across the Atlantic. Fredrik has also been busy filming two reality shows. Not only is he filming the new season of Million Dollar Listing: New York, but he has also filmed a show with Bethenny Frankel, where the two of them buy real estate with the goal of flipping it for profit.

Both shows are expected to air on Bravo this upcoming spring. Fredrik Eklund hasn’t revealed whether he plans on sharing the twins on the reality show. Fans will have to wait and see what he decides.