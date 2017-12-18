Jax Taylor Reveals New Year’s Eve Plans With Brittany Cartwright, She Takes A Break From Twitter And Instagram

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are facing tons of backlash on Instagram and Twitter due to his recent cheating scandal on Vanderpump Rules.

Following last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, fans on social media have been flooding the couple with backlash but while Taylor has been weathering the storm, Cartwright has chosen to stay offline completely.

“Alright it’s on for nye!!! Miami, here we come!!” Jax Taylor wrote in a recent tweet to his fans and followers, also tagging the username of his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright.

Right away, Taylor’s audience responded to the tweet and some commented on his relationship with Cartwright. One fan in particular said that it was a shame that Cartwright chose to get back together with Taylor after he cheated on her at least once with their co-star, Faith Stowers.

Jax Taylor admitted to sleeping with Faith Stowers during last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 but, as fans have seen online for the past several months, his cheating didn’t get in the way of his relationship with Brittany Cartwright, who appeared to take him back quite quickly. In fact, arriving home to Los Angeles after a girls trip to Las Vegas after Taylor’s cheating was confirmed, Cartwright admitted to sleeping with Taylor.

In her most recent tweet, which was shared nearly one week ago, Brittany Cartwright said that she wished her fans and followers all the love and happiness in the world. She then encouraged her audience to spread love, not hate. Meanwhile, in her latest Instagram post, Cartwright said that she wants to move forward, not back, when it comes to what happened earlier this year during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

As Brittany Cartwright revealed, Jax Taylor’s cheating happened when filming first began earlier this year and in the months that have followed, they’ve been working with one another to get their relationship back on track.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.