Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo Celebrate Christmas In Secular Way, Husband Also Lets Wife Wear Pants

Jinger Duggar has taken the road untaken for many of the Duggar kids ever since her wedding. Unlike all her other married sisters, she decided to move out of Arkansas and join her husband in Laredo, Texas. Not only that, but she also started wearing pants — jeans with rips and figure-hugging leggings — in her regular Instagram updates. And now, on top of it all, she is celebrating her love for Jeremy Vuolo and Christmas in a very secular way.

The Duggar family is famous for their conservative and religious view on life. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have raised their kids with Bibles in their hands, making sure that they pray together as a family and that they train them to refer to God whenever possible.

In the US, Christmas has become a mainstream celebration, enjoyed by people who do not consider themselves Christians. The Duggars post a lot about the meaning of Christmas during the holiday season, showing how they remain close to their religion and not buy into the capitalistic take on the December holiday.

However, it looks Jinger and Jeremy have other ways of enjoying this time of the year. Despite the fact that Jeremy is a pastor at Grace Community Church in Laredo, he took his new wife to a production of Christmas Carol, a holiday play based on Charles Dickinson’s book, not on the Bible.

While the book has many messages about the values of being a generous person, it does not tell the story of Christ being born in a barn.

While most of the Duggar girls thank God whenever they are celebrating their husbands and marriages, Jinger has stopped doing that and instead sought lyrics from a secular song to show how much she enjoys Jeremy.

The lyrics are from ‘Rather Be’ by Clean Bandit featuring Jess Glynne. This choice of song has not gone unnoticed by Counting On fans.

“I love that song,” one fan commented. “She has been listening to pop music.”

The music video features a young woman wearing jeans and having a career as a chef.

While the 23-year-old Duggar has been publicly wearing pants for a while, it still shocks some of Counting On fans.

“Totally love that you have branched out[,] found your own voice and see that wearing jeans is ok,” another commented. “You are beautiful!”

“People still mentioning her wearing pants, guys it’s been months,” one fan wrote. “And the majority of Christians wear pants just so y’all know.”

It is true that majority of Christians wear pants, but Duggar girls who still live under Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s roof, do not.

“My daughters are the second generation of modest dressing in this family,” Michelle wrote on the TLC blog. They’ve grown up being dressed modestly, and in clothes that are definitely more feminine apparel.”

“As a parent, I would have to remind them, let’s not stand upside down on your head in that chair because you want to practice being ladylike,” she continued. “And they look at me with this puzzled look like, what does that mean? I’ll explain, well, it means that you sit up, put your knees together and pull your skirt down over your knees.”

That doesn’t mean that Jinger has given up on skirts entirely. She still includes them in her wardrobe, showing how she can rock any kind of clothing.

Grateful she’s mine. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Dec 16, 2017 at 5:25pm PST

Jinger Duggar will celebrate her 24th birthday four days before Christmas.