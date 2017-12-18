‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Neutralizes Threat, Heartless Act Fuels Eve And Theresa’s Spring Revenge?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) neutralizes Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva). Although details were not released, fans have been speculating. One theory is that the holiday kiss Brady and Eve share doesn’t lead to a romance like some viewers believe. Instead, the widow’s heart is messed with, which could lead her to get revenge when Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) returns in spring 2018. Is there any truth to this speculation?

According to SoapCentral, Brady figures out a way to neutralize Eve. With a sneak peek photo confirming Brady and Eve share a holiday kiss, some fans believe that he will use Eve’s heart to stop the widow dead in her tracks. It is a possibility, especially since Eric Martsolf’s character is getting desperate.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease one unlikely pair will end up in bed together. While some think it is Brady and Eve, there is evidence to suggest that the couple is actually Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers).

There is speculation that Brady will pretend to have feelings for Eve. There is also a rumor that the relationship will encounter problems when Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) returns. While it is possible, the only thing wrong with this train of thought is the amount of time Brady will have to pretend. Lilley is returning in May 2018, which means Brady will have to pretend to be in love for five months. That’s a long time, especially considering how much Brady hates Eve.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that it probably isn’t Brady that seduces Eve. It’s not his style. However, it is Eve’s trademark. She uses love and lust to get what she wants. She has a long history of it, dating all the way back when she was young and was a prostitute in Salem. As she got older, she found more reputable work. However, she still manipulated men’s hearts, which Brady brought up last week when Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) found information on her.

As for Theresa Donovan’s return, Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Eve and Theresa will work with a shady attorney. Their plan is to get the ultimate revenge. Brady is one target, but another is Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). As fans recall, Justin and Eve had a fling a while back. Eve somehow gets her hands on photos or a video. The three sinister characters will take the information and make the entire Kiriakis family pay. Could Eve use her relationship with Justin to cause problems and if so, how will Adrienne (Judi Evans) handle this news?

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Eric Martsolf said in an interview that Brady and Eve will share some unexpected plots. Fans may think they know where this is going. However, the actor teased to expect unorthodox aspects.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.