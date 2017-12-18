Prince Harry, Barack Obama Join Forces For Hilarious Radio Show Interview

Prince Harry had the privilege of being the guest editor for BBC Radio 4 but it was an ever bigger privilege for the member of the British royal family to interview one of the most popular leaders and political figures in history, former U.S. president Barack Obama. The pleasure can go either way as the opportunity to be interviewed by a prince is certainly a privilege, as well.

A teaser for the Today Programme interview was released on Sunday and it seemed like the bromance between the two popular personalities is getting stronger, as reported by BBC.

In one moment during pre-interview, Barack asked whether he should speak faster. After Prince Harry told Obama that he didn’t have to, Barack joked about whether he needed to speak with a British accent. Harry said Obama didn’t have to but warned him that he’ll make “the face” if Barack pauses too long between answers.

Barack asked to see the face Harry is talking about and when the Prince showed a mock-stern face, the former commander-in-chief said: “I don’t want to see that face.”

Jokes aside, Prince Harry and Obama talked about their mutual interest in building platforms for the benefit of the future generations, particularly the young leaders who will take the mantle from people such as themselves.

Prince Harry's guest editorship of @BBCRadio4 Today programme on the 27th December will feature an interview with former US President @BarackObama. The interview focuses on their shared interest in building platforms for the next generation of young leaders. pic.twitter.com/HaBaW0F5pM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 17, 2017

According to Kensington Palace, Harry also asked Obama about the day he left office while also discussing about his life, including his hopes, post-White House.

The conversation with @BarackObama includes his memories of the day he left office and his hopes for his post-presidential life, including his plans to focus on cultivating the next generation of leadership through the @ObamaFoundation. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 17, 2017

The friendship between Prince Harry and Barack goes back for several years, particularly when Obama was still in office. In May this year, Obama went on a tour of Europe and made sure to stop by Kensington Palace to say hello to Harry. They also talked about “shared interests around veterans and empowering young people,” as mentioned by CNN.

Obama also sent his congratulations to Harry after news of his engagement to actress Meghan Markle came out. Harry and Obama were also photographed sharing a laugh at the Invictus Games. The Prince was in Chicago last October for the inaugural summit of the Obama Foundation.

The interview was recorded last September during the Invictus Games in Toronto. It will be aired on December 27 over BBC Radio 4 and will also be released as a podcast.