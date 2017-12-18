Angelina Jolie Kids Reportedly Think Dating Drake Would Be Cool

It’s been more than a year since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, seeking legal and physical custody of their six children. Since their separation, the 53-year-old actor has been linked to different famous stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Ella Purnell, and Princess Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco. Angie though is more focused on her kids and her career, but recently, Canadian rapper Drake, 31, got fans buzzing over his Instagram post tagging the Salt actress. Now, it seems that the actress’ kids believe that it would be cool if she dates the rapper.

Recently, a source told Hollywood Life that the kids of Angelina Jolie, particularly Pax and Maddox have been begging their mother to connect with Drake and meet up with him. The kids think that it would be the coolest thing ever if Angie would date the rapper. They are reportedly crazy about the singer’s music, and Maddox even changed his mom’s cell phone ring tone to “Hotline Bling.”

The song earned Drake his second and third Grammy Award for 2017 Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song, which is the lead single from his fourth studio album “Views.” However, Angelina Jolie doesn’t seem interested in the Canadian rapper and added that he is not her type in any way. She is flattered though that he tagged her in one of his Instagram posts a few days ago. Apparently, fans are all over it and are wondering if the singer has a crush on the 42-year-old actress.

“Maddox and Pax keep begging Angelina to reach out to Drake and meet up with him, because they think it would be the most awesome thing ever if their mom was dating Drake.”

Stood Me Up A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 13, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

Unfortunately for the kids, Angelina Jolie doesn’t have plans with dating anyone right now, says the source. It is said that the actress doesn’t even know Drake and she only learned about the rapper’s post through Pax, who quickly learned about it. Her fans though were happy that there might be a chance that she would fall in love again in the face of her divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie previously admitted to the Sunday Telegraph that she doesn’t enjoy being single, and it has taken a toll on her emotionally. She added that there is nothing nice about it, and it has been hard for her since she broke up with Brad Pitt in September 2016. Fans also noticed that she is losing weight after the heartbreaking split. Apparently, the breakup has caused her health to decline although she looked great in the recent months.

Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of being abusive to their children – physically and emotionally, but the actor denied these claims. She also admitted during the Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast that they already felt “heaviness” between them while working together in their film By The Sea. The movie tells the story of a couple trying to fix their troubled marriage after they met a young couple during their vacation.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Brangelina, a famous portmanteau dubbed for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt might soon bid goodbye.