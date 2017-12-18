‘General Hospital’: Lulu’s Investigation Leads To Finding Out Nikolas Is Alive

Nikolas Cassadine is presumed to be dead by the people of Port Charles, but viewers know there is a possibility that he just faked his death. Lulu has been digging up the 2015 election fraud, and her discovery of the missing ballots could lead to the renewed search for Nik, General Hospital spoilers tease.

The real ballots are at Wyndemere Castle, and it can be recalled that Nikolas Cassadine (Tyler Christopher) and Agent Kyle Sloane (Robb Derringer) supposedly recovered the “missing” ballots very easily. That led to the proclamation of Janice Lomax (Shari Belafonte) as the winning mayor, when it should have been Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner).

Now, Lulu visited Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) at Wyndemere, and Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford) produced the bag of ballots. Back in 2015, Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) and Shawn Butler (Sean Blakemore) disposed of the ballots at the pier, but Spencer Cassadine (Nicolas Bechtel) found them.

Nikolas, meanwhile, supposedly died when his uncle, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), shot him and let him fall to his death off the Cassadine Island. Shari Belafonte is confirmed to be returning to General Hospital, and spoilers tease that her character will be in hot water. Lulu will be determined to expose the dirty politics in town, and if Nikolas has something to do with it, he might also reappear. He will be the only one who has the answers on why the ballots are at Wyndemere Castle. Spoilers also suggest that Mayor Lomax might know what happened to Nikolas and where he is now. She clearly has the power, the ability, and the motive to help Nikolas hide.

There have been rumors that he will arrive in time for Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) and Laura’s (Genie Francis) wedding. However, Celeb Dirty Laundry said the big day offers a different shocker instead of Nik crashing his mother’s wedding. More so, the character will likely appear as a recast. Tyler Christopher is playing a new character in Days of Our Lives, which decreases the possibility of him reprising his role as Nikolas on General Hospital.

General Hospital airs Monday through Friday on ABC.