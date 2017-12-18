Minnie Driver Calls Out Matt Damon For His Comments On Sexual Misconduct

This past week, Matt Damon did an interview in which he shared his thoughts on the recent wave of sexual misconduct allegations. The actor faced quite a bit of backlash for his comments, as he said that it was hard to compare different offenders, even going so far as to address some of the high profile men who have been accused of bad behavior, saying that there was a case for forgiveness in some of these instances. This led to stars such as Alyssa Milano taking Damon to task for his comments. Now, Minnie Driver has become the latest person to call out Matt Damon for his recent comments on sexual misconduct.

According to E! News, Driver first took to Twitter in order to share her thoughts on Damon’s comments, and now in a new interview, the actress is expounding on her initial statement. When the actress first commented on Twitter about her ex-boyfriend’s comments it was clear that she could not believe his stance on the allegations that have been making the rounds. In fact, Matt Damon’s comments led to Minnie Driver engaging in a number of discussions on social media about how, “there are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct assault and rape as an excuse or worse – our problem.”

Minnie Driver slammed Matt Damon for his comments on sexual misconduct https://t.co/05Tm0T071F pic.twitter.com/CM89JDtcI6 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) December 16, 2017

However, it seems that Driver was not done with sharing her thoughts, as she then followed up her Twitter conversation with an interview with the Guardian in which she said that she has “realized that most men, good men, the men that I love, there is a cut-off. They simply cannot understand what abuse is like on a daily level.” Minnie Driver said that men like Matt Damon simply cannot understand what being abused is like.

Driver said that she believes that first people need to be on the same page before they can even try to tell a person about their abuse because, “it is so individual and so personal, it’s galling when a powerful man steps up and starts dictating the terms.” Plus, when it comes to Damon, she made it clear that she did not understand how he could go so far as to defend someone like Louis C.K., simply because the man was not accused of raping someone. While Matt Damon seemed to want to differentiate between the different types of sexual misconduct, abuse, and rape, according to Minnie Driver, all of it is wrong and bad, and she said that “until you start seeing it under one umbrella it’s not your job to compartmentalize or judge what is worse and what is not.”

I don’t just speak for myself in this article, I speak for too many friends and co-workers as well. – Minnie Driver: men like Matt Damon 'simply cannot understand what abuse is like' https://t.co/Z9M120C6XZ — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 17, 2017

While Matt Damon may have simply been offering his own thoughts on the rampant sexual misconduct in Hollywood during his interview, it is clear that many people were less than impressed with his take on the situation. With people like Minnie Driver and Alyssa Milano calling the actor out on his comments, it seems that the actor may be called on to rethink his position moving forward.