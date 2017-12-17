Prince Harry Is Not Giving Meghan Markle Princess Diana’s Sapphire Bracelet For Their Wedding [Debunked]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married on May 19 next year but the rumors about their wedding day have already started. As The Inquisitr previously reported, one rumor published in Hollywood Life claimed that Harry had already gifted Markle with a sapphire and diamond bracelet that once belonged to his mother, Princess Diana. Alleged insiders had claimed that Harry wants Meghan to wear the bracelet to their wedding so that his late mom could be a part of their nuptials.

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they say that the story is nothing but “fake news.” According to Gossip Cop, the information was not leaked from Kensington Palace. Their theory is that the writers at Hollywood Life made up the story because Princess Diana had several pieces of jewelry that feature sapphires and diamonds. Sapphires were reportedly her favorite jewel.

Also, Hollywood Life’s “insider” refers to the fifth in line to the British throne as just “Harry.” As Gossip Cop notes, an actual palace source probably wouldn’t be so informal. They would more than likely refer to him as Prince Harry at all times.

It looks like the only thing that Hollywood Life got right is that Princess Diana had a large collection of sapphire jewelry. Her engagement ring features a large sapphire stone. Prince William proposed to his wife, Kate Middleton, with that stunning piece. The Daily Mail reports that a significant part of her sapphire jewelry collection came from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. These were wedding gifts that Diana received when she married Prince Charles.

But it doesn’t seem too far-fetched to believe that Prince Harry will one day gift Meghan Markle with a piece from Princess Diana’s collection. He’s already confessed to including some his mother’s diamonds in Meghan’s engagement ring.

Kate Middleton has been gifted pieces from Princess Di’s jewelry box. Prince William gave her a pair of diamond and sapphire stud earrings that his mother wore on several occasions, The Mirror reports. Kate had them refashioned into drop earrings. She has also been seen wearing one of Princess Diana’s favorite tiaras, The Lover’s Knot Tiara.

Kate Middleton Wore Princess Diana's Favorite Tiara and the Photos Are Stunning https://t.co/DscM1p0fHc pic.twitter.com/R0Agt8BtTp — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) December 7, 2017

So, it’s possible that we could see Meghan Markle rocking some of Diana’s jewelry on her wedding day. Maybe Prince Harry just hasn’t figured out which of his mother’s pieces would be perfect for her just yet.