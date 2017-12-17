Matt Roloff In ‘Full Christmas Spirit,’ Still Gets Blasted By Fans

It’s a week before Christmas Day and Matt Roloff is making the most of the holiday season, but despite the cheerfulness in the air, some fans managed to throw insults and accusations at the Little People, Big World patriarch. Matt has been sharing what funny and adorable things he’s been up to leading to the big day yet he can’t seem to shake off a couple of mistakes from his past.

Matt previously shared a photo of himself hilariously trying hard to look like a bad boy but the joke was lost on some people as he was scrutinized for “smoking.” This time, the comical Matt put on a tall, glittery Frosty the Snowman top hat and people are praising him for showing everyone his inner child.

“Good for you Matt Roloff,” said one fan. “Continue to keep your inner child always.”

“You are always having fun,” said another. “We should all be like that! Merry Christmas, Matt!”

“This is so you, Matt,” another follower commented. “FUNNY.”

“Who needs and Elf on a Shelve [sic] when we have Matt in a Hat,” joked another. “Merry Xmas to you and all the Roloffs.”

The always-happy and spirited Roloff was a little jollier than usual as Matt got great discounts on his Christmas shopping trip.

“Savin’ a full 40% on all my Christmas cheer,” Matt said.

Getting in the full Christmas spirit. A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Dec 16, 2017 at 9:27pm PST

Despite the Christmas cheer, some fans still found a way to share their negativity on Matt’s post.

A couple of fans brazenly taunted Matt with one-word insults.

“Cheater,” said a certain karen.towler.

“Midget,” said jdubs85.

Others assumed Matt had been drinking, which apparently showed in the photo Roloff shared on Instagram. Accusations of Matt being a drunk are not new. In fact, Roloff has had a history of drinking problems.

“He’s drunk,” said anthony_flinn.

“What’s he drinking again,” asked diana._kennedy.

“Too much ‘spirits’ Matt” joked another. “Merry Christmas.”

Matt has been charged before with drunk-driving, according to TMZ. Matt was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants in 2007. Matt was followed by police after he left a bar in his vehicle and was stopped after he was seen swerving. Matt failed the field sobriety test.

Matt was later handed a not guilty verdict on his DUI arrest but was fined for refusing a breath test and for not staying in his lane of travel.

Roloff was also charged with a DUI in 2003, according to Reality Blurred. Matt was convicted but the charge was later dismissed after the Little People, Big World star completed an alcohol diversion program.

On Matt’s Facebook post, one fan had to include his ex-wife Amy in some way. The fan accused Amy of not replying to her fans, unlike Matt.

“What I love about you Matt Roloff, you always reply to your fans,” said Suzanne Stevens. “Amy Roloff does not.”

Another follower came to Matt’s defense by calling the critic out and telling her that she needs to get over herself.

“Since when does ‘anyone’ need to reply to posts,” the follower said. “My gosh, this post is about Matt NOT Amy; get a life and give it a rest.”