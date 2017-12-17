Watch Cavs Vs. Wizards 2017 Online: Live Streaming Options, TV Time, & Game Odds

As the NBA season continues, fans can watch the Cavs vs. Wizards live streaming online and televised game on Sunday night with Cleveland riding a four-game winning streak. Washington is also on a small streak, as they received a boost from the return of John Wall who had been out for nine games with a left knee injury. The All-Star guard had 15 points in his second game back, with teammate Bradley Beal getting 20 points in the team’s 100-91 home victory. That’s made for their third-straight victory inside their home arena, but tonight’s game will provide an intriguing early preview of two potential playoff opponents. Here’s the latest preview including game odds, start time, television channels, and Cavs vs. Wizards live streaming options.

After having their previous winning streak snapped by the Indiana Pacers, the Cavs have now started up a brand new one. Right now the team has won four-straight including a recent 109-100 victory against the visiting Utah Jazz. Of the four games they’ve won, only Philadelphia has looked like a possible playoff contender, while the Washington Wizards are sitting in the middle of the Eastern Conference’s top eight teams right now. That could provide LeBron and company a good test at the Verizon Center on Sunday night as the Wizards have won two-straight and are 6-4 in their last 10 games. The team currently sits in fourth place in the East with a 16-13 record.

LeBron James and the Cavs visit John Wall and the Wizards in an Eastern Conference showdown on Sunday. Nick Wass / AP Images

The Odds Shark website lists the Washington Wizards as two-point favorites on the point spread for tonight’s home game. The team has won their last two games, after getting All-Star guard John Wall back in the lineup, and they sport an 8-5 home record. For moneyline bettors, the visiting Cavaliers are priced between +105 and +115, while the home team is at -120 to -135 depending on the sportsbook. The consensus over/under points total was at 214.5 points for tonight’s game, as of this report.

In terms of going against the spread, Cleveland is just 1-5 against the number in their last six games, while Washington is 1-4 ATS in their last five games. However, the Cavaliers hold a 7-3 ATS record in their last 10 road games. The Wizards have gone under on the total in seven of their last eight contests and under in five of Cleveland’s last seven games. For the season, the Cavs have been putting up over 112 points per game on average, with Washington scoring 105.4 points per contest.

Game time for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards is set for 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday evening. Live televised game coverage will be provided in the Cleveland region on Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) channel. In the D.C. viewing regions, game coverage is available through NBC Sports Washington. All other regions will need to have an NBA League Pass season package for TV viewing.

For live streaming, the Cleveland cable and satellite subscribers can watch via the Fox Sports Go website and any of their compatible apps. In the Washington, D.C. viewing areas, cable and satellite subscribers will need to use the NBC Sports Live Extra website or any compatible apps. In other “out-of-market” regions, an NBA League Pass subscription plan, or simply purchasing this individual game is the best option. Basketball fans can see more options via NBA League Pass website for pricing and how to sign up.