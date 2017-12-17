‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail’s Discovery About Andre DiMera, Plus Odd Discrepancy Kickstarts Mystery

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Abigail (Marci Miller) will continue to share scenes with Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). She ends up having a realization about the reformed villain. What she discovers could change his life, especially when it comes to Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow). Also, Chad’s (Billy Flynn) wife notices an odd discrepancy while planning the New Year’s Eve party. Could this be the beginning of a new mystery?

During the week of December 25, Abigail will have a realization about Andre. The two share an unusual friendship and bond. She will come to the conclusion that the reformed villain is in love. Despite spending much of his time battling Kate, he is actually in love with her. Fans could see this coming and it looks like there will be a “Kandre” romance in the future.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Andre DiMera’s heart is not the only thing Abby will be focused on. That same week, she spends her time planning the New Year’s Eve party. However, she comes across what is described as an “odd discrepancy.” No additional details were revealed, but could it have to do with finances?

As fans recall, there was a storyline focused on an outside interloper sabotaging DiMera Enterprises. Kate came up with a plan to find the troublemaker, but then that aspect of the plot was interrupted. Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) ended up getting shot and the show went in a different direction. The identity of the person responsible for DiMera Enterprises losing millions of dollars was never revealed. However, there might be a reason for that.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that it ties into the shooting. It might also have to do with the two characters who crash the New Year’s Eve party at Doug’s Place. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, those individuals are Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) and Tyler Christopher’s mystery character. If they were interfering in the DiMera family business, then they indirectly caused Theo’s shooting. If it weren’t for them, then Kate never would have sent Theo to the docks that fateful night.

As for Andre and Kate’s potential love affair, Thaao Penghlis teased on Instagram what to expect. He wrote that the next few months will feature a “Kandre” plot will shock and anger fans. Could these two characters find themselves facing a relentless enemy just as they admit their feelings for one another?

Despite Andre and Kate having their battles and trying to throw each other under the bus, love is in the cards for them. For several months, Thaao Penghis and Lauren Koslow have shared “Kandre” photos on social media. Many times, a series of hashtags are used, including #love. It appears that whatever trials they face, “Kandre” will deal with them together.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.