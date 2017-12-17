Battle Of Jenelle Evans’ Exes: David Eason Blasts Nathan Griffith In Now Deleted Text Messages

Jenelle Evans of Teen Mom 2 recently participated in a program on MTV entitled The Ex-Files, which took a look at all of the men of Jenelle’s past, including Jace’s father. As Jace’s father is not really in the picture, Jenelle seems to have the most drama with Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith.

Nathan and Jenelle have been at war over Jenelle’s middle son, Kaiser, for the past couple of years. Nathan’s mother, Doris, was also concerned by the way she felt Kaiser was being treated, and at one point asked for emergency custody of her grandson. However, this had never come to fruition.

After a fight this weekend, Nathan posted several text messages between himself and Jenelle Evans on his social media profile, though he has since deleted them. In the messages, Nathan asked Jenelle if he was to get Kaiser that coming weekend.

Jenelle responded in the affirmative and Nathan told Jenelle Evans he was concerned for her since he had read she and David had changed their relationship statuses.

According to Jenelle Evans, she had simply taken off all personal info in order to drive people to her business pages, namely Jenelle Evans Cosmetics.

After the pleasant exchange in which the two figured out who would get Kaiser over the weekend, David jumped in, insulting Nathan and telling him to not only mind his own business, but to never text his wife “some bulls**t like that again.” Evidently, he blocked Nathan’s number, which is kind of a big deal, especially since Nathan and Jenelle are attempting to coparent a child.

Things apparently got worse as the weekend went on. According to Nathan, Kaiser fell ill and Jenelle (or David using her phone) had blocked him so he couldn’t get the insurance information for his son. In a desperate plea, he tweeted to her, though it is now deleted.

Instead of responding, Nathan’s girlfriend claims that Jenelle came and picked up Kaiser before they could take him to the ER at 7 a.m. without letting them know that’s what she was going to do.

Nathan also wrote that the thought it was “funny” some people could be so “hard” behind a computer screen, yet so soft in person.

“Not true.We took him To the minute clinic & Doris NEVER said he was fine. (he might of been in the moment she asked)The entire family was sick after we had him for a week bc he was sick he too. He was crying saying he was sick and he was coughing non stop since we picked him up,” Nathan’s girlfriend wrote on Twitter.

The newest season of Teen Mom 2 is currently filming, and this episode will likely make the cut.