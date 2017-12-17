‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Comings And Goings Scoop — A Fan-Favorite Leaves As One Returns

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal the comings and goings scoop for the week of December 18. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will exit as Kevin, but he will return down the road. Jill (Jess Walton) will return on Monday, December 18. And, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will continue his arc on the CBS soap opera.

According to Soap Central, Kevin will leave Genoa City in a hurry after J.T. finds out that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) was the one who embezzled money from Victor’s (Eric Braeden) bank accounts. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nikki feared that his role in the theft of funds would be uncovered. She urged him to take Bella back to Seattle immediately.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. decided to cover up Nikki’s crime. He reported to Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Paul (Doug Davidson) that the offshore deposit was a bank error. Christine called Victor to tell him the good news.

Jill returns to Genoa City this week with a sneaky plan. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she will tell Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Billy (Jason Thompson) that she plans to sell Chancellor Industries so she can concentrate on doing good things instead of making money. Cane can’t help but feel like this be bad news for him. He questions if he should start looking for another job. She reassures him nothing will happen to his position. It’s likely that when she sells the company, she will draft it in the contract that Cane will stay on as the CEO.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jill could be the secret Chancellor Park buyer. Victor told Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that the city will have to announce the buyer soon.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T.’s arc will continue on the CBS soap opera. His investigation into the Newman finances is over, but his arc is far from over. This week, J.T. will flirt with Abby (Melisssa Ordway). She misunderstands his friendliness and believes he wants to take her on a date. Of course, J.T. will probably tell her he was just trying to get to know her. We’ll have to wait to see how it plays out over the next few days.

Melissa Ordway (Abby) had her baby last week. Her baby came about four weeks early. She expected to work through mid-January, so the showrunners may have to create a sudden exit for her character. She should return in early March.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.