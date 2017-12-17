Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Reportedly Plan ‘Sexy Time’ For Romantic Xmas, But Is She Stressed About Kids?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are rumored to be looking forward to a romantic Christmas. There’s just one small concern among their reported plans for “sexy time” during the holidays — actually, make that three small concerns. Gwen shares three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and the presence of 11-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo might make the “sexy” elements someone awkward.

When The Weather Outside Is Frightful, Blake Shelton Views Canoodling As Delightful

The 42-year-old coach for The Voice doesn’t have children. But an insider told Hollywood Life that Blake is compassionate and understands his 48-year-old sweetheart’s desire to spend part of the holidays with her three children while planning “sexy time” for when they are alone.

Stefani will get some help with her sons, but the assistance won’t come from a nanny or Shelton. Instead, Gwen will share her children with her ex Gavin for the holidays, explained the insider. Calling it a “juggling act” because Stefani wants to spend time with the boys, the source predicted that they will figure out the logistics. And as Gwen has shown by sharing photos of her Christmas music and style on Twitter, she’s as enthusiastic as one of Santa’s elves about the holidays.

After Rossdale takes the children for his time, Blake will take advantage of his hours alone with Gwen to make it extra romantic, revealed the insider. As for whether Stefani feels stressed or guilty about the children, the source claims that she regards the co-parenting with Gavin as a “silver lining” because she’ll get time alone with Shelton.

“The one silver lining about having to share the kids this Christmas is that she and Blake will get a chance to have some extra time for themselves.”

Gwen is known for adoring her three sons. Although the songstress will miss the children when they spend time with Gavin this Christmas, Shelton has vowed to help ease her woes with “extra-special” time, according to the insider.

Gwen Stefani Plans Holly Jolly Holiday Party: Will Blake Shelton Be There?

In addition to spending some of her holiday with her children, Stefani will be throwing an enormous holiday bash, revealed the source. Gwen will hold the party at her home. And whether Stefani is partying or curling up by the fire, the insider predicted that Shelton will stay close by Gwen’s side.

“Blake has promised to make their alone time together extra special. It’s going to be a very romantic Christmas. She’s planning to throw a big party…Blake’s going to be by her side.”

With partying, time with her sons, and canoodling with Shelton keeping Stefani busy over the holidays, Gwen has one more plan for Christmas. The two lovebirds will be crooning to each other.

Blake Shelton reportedly is dreaming of a sexy Christmas with Gwen Stefani. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Sing About How ‘Great’ They Are

In a recent interview, Stefani confessed that she and Blake behave as if they are in a musical. Rather than talk, they sing their love. Although that type of performance would be a sell-out on Broadway, it sounds as if Gwen and her beau reserve their boasting songs for their “sexy time” alone.

“We actually don’t talk to each other, we just sing like a musical and everything we sing is like ‘I love you,’ like it’s pretty much the whole time like how great we are.”

According to Celebrity Insider, this Christmas will be extra-special because it will be the first holiday that Gwen and Blake celebrate alone without her sons there part of the time. After spending Thanksgiving at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, the lovebirds will stay in Los Angeles.

And the couple might want to put the Los Angeles Fire Department on speed dial. Gwen recently confessed that during their first Christmas together, Blake almost destroyed her house when his efforts to cook a turkey in a smoker resulted in a fire.

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton "Romantic Christmas Plans" Including "Sexy Time" Is Made-Up Story https://t.co/qyESLLgRHq — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) December 17, 2017

Seeking more details of Shelton’s and Stefani’s supposedly superbly romantic Christmas? Gossip Cop tossed some cold water on the images of Blake and Gwen enjoying “sexy time” by a fireplace. Although Hollywood Life‘s source claimed that Gavin will share custody of the kids during Christmas while she has “extra special” romantic time with Blake, Gwen recently told Ryan Seacrest in an interview that she has the children for Christmas.

While Stefani might not want to reveal all the details to Ryan, she also refrained from discussing the party that Hollywood Life‘s source claims that she will have. Instead, Gwen mentioned that she will go to her brother’s home and to church.

The key issue that Gossip Cop raised, however, is whether a valid source would dish up details of Gwen’s and Blake’s “sexy time” together. Hollywood Life similarly claimed that Stefani had spent “thousands” of dollars on “sexy new lingerie” to “blow Blake’s mind” on his birthday. That tale was fiction, making it questionable that another so-called insider is talking about Shelton’s super-romantic plans for Gwen’s Christmas without (or with) her sons.