‘The Blacklist’ Season 5 Spoilers, Return Date: Liz To Blame Red For Tom’s Death, Episode 9 Title And Synopsis

The Blacklist Season 5’s midseason finale killed off one of the show’s major players, Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold). The character’s death is set to alter the course of Liz’s (Megan Boone) life and have an effect on her and Red’s (James Spader) relationship. Moreover, the latest spoiler report indicates that Liz is going to blame Red for Tom Keen’s death, which is likely to see the show opening a story arc that focuses on their emotional confrontation.

Liz is unaware of a lot of secrets that Red is aware of, including about the mysterious suitcase full of bones. When she finds out about the secrets, Red is going to emerge as the culprit in her eyes. Executive producer John Eisendrath tells Entertainment Weekly(EW) that Liz is going to find out about the suitcase and why Tom was killed; and once she discovers that her husband died soon after figuring out the identity of the bones’ owner, Red will have some explaining to do.

“She [Liz] will learn some truths. Obviously she’ll learn about the suitcase. The most important thing she’ll learn at some point is that Tom died trying to unpack a secret of Red’s. Right there, that is a huge fact that is like an emotional bomb. Once she learns that, Red is going to have some explaining to do.”

NBC recently released the title and synopsis for the upcoming episode. The winter premiere is titled “Ruin.” The synopsis reveals that Liz has abandoned her old life and has moved to a new place where no one knows her. She will be seen trying to make a fresh start; however, she won’t be able to grieve in peace. An “unexpected threat” forces her to come out of hiding, as it is the question of survival, according to the synopsis.

Here is the synopsis released for The Blacklist Season 5 Episode 9.

“In the winter premiere, Liz abandons her old life and seeks out a fresh start in a place where no one knows her history, her name, or the depths of her grief. When an unexpected threat finds her, she is forced to draw on her emotional and physical strength in a brutal fight for survival.”

The midseason finale’s closing moments revealed that ten months had passed since Tom’s death, and in The Blacklist Season 5 Episode 9, a couple of more months would have passed since Liz woke up from her coma.

The upcoming episode is a “very different” and “atypical episode,” the show creator Jon Bokenkamp told EW in November. He said that Episode 9 of The Blacklist Season 5 would be reflective and feature a “very character-heavy” story. It would be more like an “independent movie,” departing from the regular “case-of-the-week” format. Moreover, Bokenkamp told TV Line that The Blacklist Season 5’s winter premiere promises to be “super emotional” and raises a lot of questions.

The Blacklist Season 5 returns to NBC with Episode 9, titled “Ruin,” on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.