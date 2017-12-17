‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: JaSam’s New Year Kiss While Drew Faces An Enemy

Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) are far from over, and General Hospital spoilers tease the former lovers will have more to talk about in the upcoming weeks. The conversation at the pier might be long overdue, but it is not enough closure for either party. After Sam learned she has been living with Jason’s twin, the two did not have a proper conversation. Although they had much to say to each other during their meeting, they might find another opportunity to talk about their relationship.

General Hospital spoilers tease Sam and Jason will finally be able to open up to each party before the year ends. Spoilers for December 29 tease Jason and Sam will bump into each other again, and they will have another opportunity to talk things through. Just because Sam decided to take Drew (Billy Miller) as her husband doesn’t mean she is over Jason. They still need to have closure before they can move on with their lives.

Spoilers tease Jason will tell Sam how he feels, even if it means sharing how vulnerable he feels given everything he just learned. From the looks of it, she will have a lot of regrets, but it will mostly be about the pain Sam has to go through.

General Hospital spoilers tease Jason will blame himself for everything. If he was strong enough to resist risky situations, Sam will not be in a position where she has to choose between the man she loved and his twin who took over his life. When Jason puts all the blame on him, General Hospital spoilers hint Sam will comfort him and tell him it’s not his fault. Jason has always been a risk taker, and it will always be a part of who he is.

While the former couples try to comfort each other, spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry tease they might get caught up in the moment. The emotional encounter might end up in a kiss. It seems like Jason and Sam are far from over. While JaSam tries to reconnect, Drew might be in danger. He will have some car problems. At first, he might think it’s just a bad day for him. However, it might be a ruse to abduct him. It seems like whoever is the mastermind will make a move sooner than expected.

Next week, General Hospital spoilers tease Sam and Carly will have a face off. Alexis will break the news to Drew – his marriage is not valid. It seems like Sam will decide to marry him again. However, Carly will disagree with Sam’s life choices, and she will insist Sam loves Jason, and it will be wrong to marry Drew. However, Sam will snap at her and insist Drew is the person she loves and not Jason. General Hospital spoilers tease intense scenes ahead, and here’s a quick preview of how next week’s episode will unfold.