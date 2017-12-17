Chris Matthews: MSNBC Settled Alleged Sexual Harassment Complaint Against ‘Hardball’ Host [Report]

Chris Matthews is the latest member of the media to find his name mentioned in an alleged sexual harassment complaint. Matthews is the fast-talking host of the political chat show Hardball on MSNBC.

According to a scoop just published by The Daily Caller, an unnamed assistant producer back in 1999 accused Matthews of “making inappropriate comments and jokes about her while in the company of others.” Two insiders supposedly told The Daily Caller that MSNBC coughed up $40,000 in a settlement with the staffer after she complained about Matthews’ alleged harassment.

An MSNBC spokesman apparently confirmed that a payment was made to the woman, but at a far lesser amount and in the context of a separation agreement. After an investigation at the time, MSNBC formally reprimanded Matthews, the spokesman added. The producer has apparently moved on to more prestigious gigs in the media industry, according to the Caller.

“The woman received separation-related compensation when she left MSNBC and has gone on to work in a number of high-profile media positions. MSNBC declined to comment on whether the employee left because of Matthews or whether this was the only claim in Matthews’ history at the company.”

A liberal Democrat, Matthews, 71, is a former speechwriter for President Jimmy Carter and chief of staff to U.S. House Speaker Tip O’Neill before going into journalism. The Hardball anchor since 1997, Matthews gained some degree of notoriety for admitting that Barack Obama’s speeches gave him a thrill up his leg.

Evan Agostini / AP Images

NBC recently parted ways with Matt Lauer and Mark Halperin in connection with alleged sexual harassment/misconduct allegations.

Amidst the sexual harassment scandals that engulfed her employer, Fox News Channel/Fox Business Channel host Melissa Francis correctly predicted last April that other media industry outlets and luminaries would get their turn to receive scrutiny.

An internal settlement for five figures involving a major MSNBC host harassing a former NBC employee who now works at CNN. — Mike Cernovich ???????? (@Cernovich) December 16, 2017

For instance, prominent journalists Ryan Lizza and Tavis Smiley saw their careers put on hold last week as a result of sexual harassment allegations, joining a long list of predecessors in the media.

In May 2016, Chris Matthews got into some hot water after he was caught on a hot microphone ogling Melania Trump’s “runway walk” as she accompanied her husband Donald Trump to the podium for his Indiana Primary victory speech.

According to controversial journalist, author, and filmmaker Mike Cernovich who broke the story about U.S. Rep. John Conyers, there are more revelations coming about other news media figures in relation to sexual misbehavior, and that 30-50 lawmakers in Congress could also be ensnared in similar scandals in addition to the half-dozen or so elected officials that are already known.

As the Chris Matthews alleged sexual harassment settlement is a breaking story, be sure to check back for updates and further developments.