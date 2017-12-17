Jeremy Vuolo Makes Comment About Jinger Duggar That Disgusts Fans As Couple Attends ‘A Christmas Carol’ Play

Some Duggar fans were impressed that Jeremy Vuolo took Jinger to watch a Christmas play that’s not about the birth of Jesus, and they were also excited to discover that he has introduced his wife to secular music. However, others are blasting the Texas preacher for treating his wife like his “property.”

On Saturday night, Jeremy Vuolo took to Instagram to reveal that he had taken Jinger Duggar to watch a holiday production of A Christmas Carol in Dallas, Texas. He revealed that he had purchased tickets to the event as an early birthday present for Jinger, who turns 24 on December 21.

The Duggar family has said that they like to keep the focus of Christmas on Christ and the story of his birth, so some of Jeremy’s followers were surprised that Jinger agreed to check out the Jesus-free stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale. According to D Magazine, the production of A Christmas Carol that she and Jeremy saw at the Wyly Theatre included “magical ghosts flying above, scary ghosts bursting out of the floor, and snow falling on everyone.” There was also choreographed dancing and performances of traditional Christmas hymns.

“Whoa! A secular play about Christmas! #jingerisfinallyfree,” read one response to Jeremy’s Instagram post about the play.

Jeremy Vuolo also treated his followers to a photo of the outfit that Jinger Duggar wore to the event. In the snapshot, the Duggar daughter is wearing the same gray coat that she rocked when she and Jeremy stopped by Magnolia Market, the Waco, Texas, tourist destination owned by Fixer Upper stars Chip and JoAnna Gaines. However, she traded her black pants for an ankle-length black skirt.

Some of Jeremy’s followers gushed about how “gorgeous” and “classy” Jinger Duggar looks in his photo, but the reaction to the Counting On star’s caption wasn’t as positive.

“Grateful she’s mine,” Jeremy wrote.

“She’s incredibly beautiful and you’re a lucky man to be sure but in no way whatsoever is she ‘yours’. Words matter, especially as you’re a pastor and have an admirable online following,” wrote one of Jeremy’s followers. “I get the sentiment, but don’t take away your wife’s autonomy by staking a claim in her.”

“Don’t be Macho.. She is not property,” read another remark.

Jinger Duggar’s Instagram followers seem to think that she did a better job of complimenting her husband. She shared a photo of Jeremy sitting outside while he enjoyed a cup of coffee, and she used lyrics from the Clean Bandit song “Rather Be” to express her feelings for him.

“When I am with you there’s no place I’d rather be,” she wrote.

Some of the Counting On star’s followers were shocked to learn that she’s now listening to modern secular music by an electro-pop band.

“I’m so glad you are breaking away! And doing your own things!” wrote one fan.

“I love how the daughter that has ‘strayed’ from the family’s beliefs the most, is the one that married a preacher,” another remarked.

According to BabyGaga, Jinger Duggar’s parents only allowed her to listen to classical, Christian, or blue grass music while she was growing up. This is why some fans consider it such a big deal to see her quoting Clean Bandit lyrics.

So far, Duggar fans have celebrated Jinger listening to secular music, attending a secular Christmas production, and defying her family’s dress code by wearing pants. So what do they want to see her do next?

“Let me find out you dance next,” read one response to the Duggar daughter’s Instagram post.