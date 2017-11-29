‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Cassadine Link To Andrew Cain Confirmed

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the last name “Cain” that will be assigned to one of the Q twins after this Friday’s identity reveal is a huge telltale. The name Cain is no accident. GH fans have asked, on social media, why Drew’s last name isn’t Moore. The answer is simple. First, he was being raised under the name Andrew Frank while he lived with Betsy Frank (Deborah Strang) since she was passing him off as her son. Then, Betsy gave him up for adoption, so he would have taken his adoptive parents’ last name, which is standard for orphans. But the last name Cain means so much, other than confirmed he was adopted from the foundling home where Betsy left him.

Who adopted Andrew Moore?

Some have wondered if the last name Cain was meant to give the twins a “Cain and Abel” biblical vibe, but you need only look at General Hospital history, not so far back as the Bible, to figure out the reference. The name Cain, incredibly, ties back to the Cassadines. The new General Hospital writing regime has been creating history for this new character Andrew but has also been carefully honoring GH history while they did so.

If you go back to the introduction of Stavros Cassadine (Robert Kelker Kelly) in General Hospital history, you’ll see that when he first came on the scene, he went by another name. In 2001, Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) forced Tony Jones (Brad Maule) to revive Stavros when he was frozen, and her son used a fake name for a time. That name was Lucien Cain. Not only is that a critical piece of General Hospital lore, but also key because of the people with whom Stavros (as Lucien) interacted.

Cain’s ties to Tamara Braun

If you look at the General Hospital spoilers and recaps from Soap Central about Stavros’ revival, you’ll see that not only was he using the name Cain, but he spent time with Carly Corinthos. But it wasn’t the Carly we know today played by Laura Wright. Instead, it was Carly back when she was played by Tamara Braun! Choosing the name Cain for Andrew, while also having him interact with Tamara’s character, is no accident. This will be a big throwback to GH‘s early 2000s glory. See the clip above at the six-minute mark for the reveal.

We already know that Helena Cassadine had hold of Jake Doe and was using him as her personal assassin. The backstory timeline indicates that Drew Cain went missing in 2003 when he left San Diego, California after spending time with Tamara Braun’s character Dr. Kim Nero. Back then, Drew was a Navy SEAL, but with the name Cain, it seems likely he was already in the clutches of the Cassadines. It might even have been the Cassadines that adopted him because of his ties to Port Charles.

Cassadine scheming comes full circle

Another major hint that Andrew Cain is tied to the Cassadines is the upcoming character return. Although it seems certain that Helena is dead, her cronies are not. Dr. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) is back this week when Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) locate him in Cuba. Andre helped swap the twins’ memories and will help sort out which is which, according to General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps.

GH spoilers also hint that the Cassadine tie is clear because Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) soon confronts Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) who has worked before with the Cassadines. Then, in December, General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central promise that Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) is back for a short arc. That’s another Cassadine-adjacent character plus Britt’s dad, Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), was partners in crime with Helena and likely helped with the memory mapping.

Jason beats the truth out of Helena's henchman on @GeneralHospital, but what answers will he get?! ????—> https://t.co/FF9C97dN1y #GH pic.twitter.com/TB3dWsY0Ba — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) June 16, 2017

Cassadines and Cain – tied together

The latest General Hospital spoilers show that Kim Nero lied to Patient 6 and the Corinthos crew and on Friday, there’s the identity confirmation as we discover a fingerprint match for Andrew Cain and Jason Morgan. But there is more story to come. Some GH rumors tease that Andre’s boss might be Nikolas Cassadine and the long-awaited recast is coming. The Q twins tale has yet to unfold completely, but all GH spoilers point to Cassadine involvement.

When the General Hospital writers chose Cain as Andrew’s last name and brought in Tamara Braun as part of this story, longtime GH watchers could see the ties between the Q twin and the Cassadines since Tamara’s Carly got close with Lucien Cain for a time. The next phase of the story launches next week after Friday’s reveal of the identity of Andrew Cain. Check back often for the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.

[Featured Image by Djamilla Rosa Cochran/Getty Images]