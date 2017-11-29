Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry’s Ex, Breaks Silence After His Engagement With Meghan Markle

Shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement, the public is already looking into the prince’s colorful love life. One of Prince Harry’s well-publicized relationships is with Cressida Bonas, a 28-year-old British actress and socialite.

One day after Prince Harry’s exciting and happy news, the public noticed that Prince Harry’s ex-flame posted a rather ambiguous message on her Instagram account. Cressida shared a drawing of a boy and girl reaching out to each other on swings.

According to The Sun,Cressida’s post seemed a little “cryptic” considering the timing of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement. The image was accompanied by an inspirational quote, which reads:

No matter how educated, talented, rich or cool you are, how you treat people ultimately tells it all.

Royal watchers thought that Cressida Bonas would become Prince Harry’s wife when she and the 33-year-old royal dated from 2012 to 2014. She was introduced to the prince by his cousin, Princess Eugenie. Although they tried to keep their relationship away from the public, people believed that it was a very serious relationship which could potentially lead to a royal wedding. Cressida even accompanied Prince Harry for the We Day celebration in 2014.

Despite their break-up, Prince Harry and Cressida have remained friends. According to Mirror, Harry even attended Cressida’s theater play last year.

Truth ???????? #quotestoliveby ???????????? A post shared by Cressida Bonas (@cressida_bonas_) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:44am PST

Cressida Bonas is photographed with Prince Harry (right) during the RBS Six Nations match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium on March 9, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

Cressida, who is the granddaughter of Edward Curzon, 6th Earl Howe, is considered as an “It girl” in British society. The blonde beauty has previously modeled for high-end fashion brands such as Burberry and Mulberry. She recently shot for James Arthur’s music video for “Naked,” where she wears–coincidentally–a bridal lace dress.

Meanwhile, there is no stopping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming spring wedding. On Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world when they announced their royal engagement and even sat down for their first official interview together. According to Prince Harry, he got down on one knee and proposed to his 36-year-old American girlfriend while they were “roasting chickens” in Kensington Palace last month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday, Nov. 27. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The royal couple will wed in May 2018 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. According to Kensington Palace’s official statement, the royal family will shoulder all expenses for the wedding.

Meghan will now begin her duties as the fiance of the fifth-in-line to the British throne. On Friday, the American actress will join Prince Harry in Nottingham to meet with charities and organizations supporting HIV/AIDS patients.