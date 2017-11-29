Jennifer Hudson’s Son Reportedly Wants To Stay With Dad After Thanksgiving

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga made headlines two weeks ago when the news about their breakup spread like wildfire. After 10 years of being together, the couple decided to split and is currently fighting over the custody of their 8-year-old son, David Jr. However, the boy reportedly begged to stay with his father after spending Thanksgiving together. It is said that they had a great time over the holidays, and the boy doesn’t even want it to end.

A source recently told Radar Online that although Jennifer Hudson and her ex-fiancé have put so much drama in their breakup, David Jr. and his dad still had amazing holidays together. The insider went on to say that both Otunga and the little boy were disappointed that the holidays are over. The boy had to go back to his mother, but was reportedly reluctant to do so and asked if he can stay with his pops.

Jennifer Hudson’s hands are full at the moment, especially that she is currently filming The Voice UK, and is also set to travel back to Los Angeles to work on the same project in the U.S. Thus, Otunga is the one who watches over the boy while the singer is busy traveling back and forth. Hollywood Life reports that it is the retired professional wrestler who primarily takes care of David Jr. due to his ex-fiancée’s busy schedule.

“David and his son were so upset that he had to go back to his mother and David Jr. did not want to go. He begged to stay with his daddy.”

Jennifer Hudson also filed an emergency order of protection against Otunga, which means that the latter is not allowed to spend time with their son until the scheduled court hearing. It would also require her written approval should he want to spend time with David Jr. The WWE champion’s request to immobilize the said order was denied in court last week.

However, The Blast recently reported that the singer has dropped the restraining order, and the WWE star agreed not to go back to their family home. An insider recently told PEOPLE that both Hudson and Otunga agreed to co-parent their son. It can be recalled when the singer made amendments to the order she filed so that the boy would be able to spend Thanksgiving with his dad.

Jennifer Hudson filed the protective order, accusing the retired wrestler of harassing and threatening her. Otunga though denied these allegations and said that no such things happened between them. The singer claimed that the WWE star once pushed him in their house, and she fears for whatever he would do to her in the future.

Jennifer Hudson earned international recognition after joining American Idol Season 3 in 2004 as the seventh placer.