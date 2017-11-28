New DLC For ‘The Sims 4’ Releases On PlayStation 4, Xbox One In December

Earlier this month, console players finally had a chance to play with life when The Sims 4 released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The simulation title released on November 17 with four of the game’s 22 existing DLCs available at launch. Players can add stuff packs, game packs, and expansion packs to the game including new items and features.

Right now, console players can purchase the “Perfect Patio Stuff” and “Vintage Glamour Stuff” packs from the PlayStation Store and the Xbox One Store. In December, two more stuff packs for The Sims 4 will be available on console according to the game’s official website. The “Cool Kitchen Stuff” and the “Luxury Party Stuff” packs are expected to release on December 5 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The “Cool Kitchen Stuff” pack includes over 50 items with a focus on a modern kitchen. New cabinets, appliances, dining furniture, and decorative pieces are part of the pack. The ice cream maker item is the highlight of the pack adding a new feature to the game. Sims can make over 30 types of ice cream with the new object. Not to mention, a number of items for Sims like clothes and hairstyles are also in the stuff pack.

The “Luxury Party Stuff” pack also includes over 50 new additions with an emphasis on clothes and accessories for Sims. Elegant dresses and dashing suits are the crux of the pack with new jewelry and makeup also in the pack. A few furniture pieces and the buffet table are part of the pack as well. A number of fancy hairstyles are also found within this pack.

More pieces of downloadable content are on the way for The Sims 4 on console. The latest expansion for the game on PC just released adding pets to the game. “Cats & Dogs” is available now on PC via Origin as reported by the Inquisitr. Console players can purchase the “City Living” expansion pack right now, but other expansions are coming to those platforms in the future.

In addition to stuff packs and expansion packs, players can purchase game packs that include items and features as well. Players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can pick up the “Vampires” game pack right now. Other game packs for The Sims 4 include “Outdoor Retreat” adding a new vacation area and “Parenthood” adding more family features.

