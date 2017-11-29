‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Nov. 30: Graham Returns, Cane Gets Bad News, & Dina Snaps At Jack

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, November 30, tease that Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) will get some alarming news about his son, Sam. Cane will inform Lily (Christel Khalil) that the hospital called to give him an update on his son’s condition. They told him his son is no longer responding to medication. They told him to prepare for the worst.

According to SheKnows Soaps, the doctor informs Cane that his son has a heart condition and he should head to the hospital to see him. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Lily suggests she take him to the hospital and visit the baby with him. She doesn’t think Cane should be alone.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sam’s condition is grim and he may not pull through. Lily can’t help but feel bad for the newborn, knowing his mother died in childbirth.

Jack (Peter Bergman) will try to get his mother, Dina (Marla Adams), in the holiday spirit. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Dina has a mood swing and snaps at her son. She isn’t feeling like decorating for Christmas. Jack’s determined to give his mother an enjoyable holiday. He tries to get her in the Christmas spirit.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Gloria (Judith Chapman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will exchange words. Apparently, Gloria isn’t happy that Jack left Ashley in charge. Ashley will inform her that while Jack is gone, she is calling the shots.

Graham (Max Shippee) returns to Genoa City to check on Dina. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he has a bad feeling that Dina is not doing well. He will get an earful from Jack when he shows up to check on Dina.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that after exchanging harsh words, Jack and Graham come to an agreement about Dina. Will Jack let Graham see his mother?

Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) left Genoa City, and he won’t return for the time being. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary will find a way to turn the nude scandal in her favor.

