Kim Kardashian Exploiting Third Baby Through Huge Branding Deal With Pregnant Khloe, Kylie Jenner?

Kim Kardashian and her sisters have reportedly come together in what will be one of the smartest marketing moves in Hollywood.

According to Radar Online, during a recent meeting, organized by Kris Jenner, the momager stressed that she felt it was important to brand the new generation from an early age, meaning that upon birth, Kylie, Khloe, and Kim will have already got deals lined up for their babies.

It’s stressed by a source that the idea was something that neither Kylie or Khloe was sure about, considering that they all prefer to make their own decisions regarding what business ventures they take on.

The publication adds that the brand will be linked as one, meaning that all the children have to be involved; there’s a great amount of money to be made from creating such a brand due to the appeal it would spark with the public.

Since Kylie has been very private about her pregnancy, it took her some convincing but Kim Kardashian reportedly agreed to the idea, though her other sister, Khloe, also hesitated on the thought at first.

This would evidently mean that Khloe, Kim, and Kylie’s forthcoming babies could very well launch their own clothing lines, apps, amongst other endorsed deals that would generate the family millions.

Kris Jenner has been very influential on this branding idea she has in mind for the new generation of kids in her family, with a source explaining that she is certain the idea will work in all of their favors.

One of the issues that have been brought up is the fact that Kim Kardashian and her sisters would most likely want their children doing something that the other may not agree with, so that would be something that has to be discussed again.

But looking at the bigger picture, which would evidently see the Kardashian brand expand immensely, the sisters understand that this branding deal for their babies could lead to huge opportunities in marketing and business plans.

Kim Kardashian has so far remained quiet on reports that she and her siblings are coming together form a brand for their babies.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images]