‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Scott Gets An Offer, Paul And Nick Discuss Dina & Hilary Leans On Devon

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, November 29, tease that Sharon McAvoy (Sharon Case) will complain about Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) dragging Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) in her drama at Newman Enterprises. Sharon believes that Abby put him in trouble with Victor (Eric Braeden) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), worrying that it could cost him his job. She will suggest that he creates some distance between him and Abby, just until the drama blows over.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Abby arrives at Sharon’s house to talk to Scott. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Sharon leaves them to work, but kisses her man passionately before leaving.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) taunts Hilary (Mishael Morgan) over her nude pictures being plastered online. Chelsea will say that she is proud of Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) for getting revenge on Hilary.

Sharon and Hilary chat about the nude photos. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary was up all night trying to figure out what to do. She admits that she’s stumped on how to handle the crisis. She decides to make Devon an offer that she thinks could solve her problems.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Devon arrives to chat with Hilary. She believes she has an idea that would help her problem and make his company a lot of money in the process. She wants Hamilton-Winters to sponsor her show and bring television back to his media domain. Devon declines her off, stating that he isn’t interested. Hilary unravels and starts crying. He tries to tell her everything is going to be okay.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Paul (Doug Davidson) confirms to Nick (Joshua Morrow) that he knows who came into the Underground and committed arson, but he cannot make an arrest. Chelsea arrives just in time to hear that Dina (Marla Adams) was the one who started the blaze. Nick rants that Dina is getting away with it and it isn’t fair. Paul interrupts Nick to say that Dina isn’t well and her behavior is not her fault.

After Paul leaves, Chelsea and Nick reflect on how they would feel if one of their parents had Alzheimer’s disease. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick says that despite everything, he still loves his father.

At Newman Enterprises, Abby and Scott agree how to handle Victor’s questions about the press conference. When they arrive at his office, Victoria is there alone. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria begins to lecture Abby. She tells her to save her breath, she quits!

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria calls Scott in next. She assumes that he wants to quit Newman Enterprises as well and hands him his final check. Just as he is leaving, Victoria gets a call from Power Communications about him. Scott leaves the office with good news. Victoria didn’t fire him and promised to keep Hashtag, too. Abby realizes that Scott tricked her. She tells him that she will never forgive him for using her that way.

At Top of the Tower, Scott and Sharon arrive to have a romantic dinner., since he stood her up for the press conference on Tuesday’s show. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Scott sees Abby at the bar and go over to talk to her. He suggests that she should tell Victoria she will not leave NE. Abby refuses to work with her sister. Sharon notices that Abby has a thing for Scott and she declares that she plans to show Scott how important he is to her.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Hilary tells Devon (Bryton James) that she feels violated. She feels terrible that she has made others feel this bad in the past. Devon informs her that he believes this could be a good thing for her. She hugs her ex-husband and thanks him for being a great friend.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

