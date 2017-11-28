‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Justin Hartley Teases A ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Winter Finale

This Is Us spoilers tease that NBC plans to deliver a jaw-dropping Winter finale. Justin Hartley, the actor who plays Kevin Pearson, revealed to TV Guide that Tuesday’s episode would be “uncomfortable” for the viewers to watch.

This Is Us spoilers revealed that Kevin is having a tough time. After a knee injury set him back, he grew dependent on pain pills. It created tension in his relationship with Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), so he decided to end their relationship. While Kevin and Sophie could patch things up, it’s not looking good right now.

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) suffered a miscarriage last week. This Is Us spoilers tease that in the second half of Season 2, she will embark on a journey to have a baby. It will feature the challenges a plus-sized woman goes through when trying to conceive a child. While her pregnancy was a shock, it brought on her yearning to be a mother. Toby admitted on last week’s show that he wanted to try for a baby as soon as they are able.

Justin Hartley explained that he read the script for tonight’s episode and was blown away by how deep it digs. He suggested that Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) journey is complicated, yet beautiful. He urges This Is Us viewers not to miss the Winter finale.

Hartley said that when tonight’s This Is Us is over, the viewers will be excited about what will come next when the show returns from winter break. He admitted there would be a jaw-dropping twist that will take the fans on an emotional rollercoaster. Justin stated that it is a good thing that the viewers will have a month to recover from tonight’s episode before the series returns in January.

This Is Us spoilers teased that Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) cause of death would come out during Season 2. With the first half of the season over, the fans expect it to come out when the series returns next month. The buzz on social media is that tonight’s episode will offer more clues about his shocking death.

This Is Us airs Tuesday evenings on NBC at 9/8 p.m.

[Featured Image by Ron Batzdorff/NBC Images]